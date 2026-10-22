WATCH VIDEO: Travis Head in Disbelief as Wiaan Mulder Strikes Gold to Dismiss Aussie Batter in SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Wiaan Mulder delivered a crucial breakthrough for South Africa by dismissing Travis Head for a magnificent 121 on the final day of the second Test against Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday (Oct 22). Head had spent 190 balls at the crease and looked set to help Australia fight their way out of trouble before Mulder bowled him with a delivery that jagged back sharply and cramped the left-hander for room. Head was visibly stunned as his innings came to an end, leaving Australia at 291/9 in their second innings, still trailing South Africa by 35 runs.

WATCH VIDEO: Wiaan Mulder Dismisses Travis Head After Brilliant 121

The dismissal came off the fourth delivery of the 75th over, shortly after the players returned from a drinks break. Bowling round the wicket, Mulder delivered a back-of-a-length ball that jagged sharply into Head. Looking to force the delivery through the off side, the Australian batter was left cramped for room and chopped the ball onto his stumps.

Head stood at the crease in disbelief after seeing his stumps disturbed. The left-hander had battled for 190 balls and scored an outstanding 121, providing Australia with a vital contribution in their attempt to avoid defeat. Mulder, meanwhile, celebrated an important breakthrough as South Africa moved closer to wrapping up the match.

SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia Nine Down and Trailing by 35 Runs

Australia were struggling at 291/9 at the time of the latest update, still 35 runs behind South Africa’s first-innings total. With only one wicket remaining, the hosts were on the verge of securing victory and levelling the two-match series 1-1.

The visitors had been bowled out for just 99 on the fourth day before being forced to follow on. They resumed their second-innings fightback with a substantial deficit to overcome, and Head’s century had offered them hope of salvaging a draw. His dismissal, however, left Australia facing the prospect of another defeat.

Rain Interruptions Delay South Africa’s Push for Victory

South Africa’s attempt to finish the match in Gqeberha was complicated by persistent showers on the final day. Frequent rain interruptions wiped out the opening session at St George’s Park, with play appearing close to resuming on a couple of occasions before the weather forced the covers back on.

Although the forecast indicated the possibility of improved conditions later in the afternoon, the lost time gave Australia an opportunity to extend their resistance. Steven Smith, who had been pushed down the batting order because of a neck problem, was also available to bat on the final day. However, Australia’s hopes of preserving their series lead depended heavily on contributions from Smith, Head and Alex Carey.

SA vs AUS 2nd Test: South Africa Eye Series Leveller and WTC Final Race

A victory in Gqeberha would allow South Africa to draw level at 1-1 after their defeat in the opening Test. The result could also strengthen their position in the race to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final, scheduled for June 2027.

With Australia reduced to their final wicket and still behind on the scoreboard, South Africa had a major opportunity to complete a decisive turnaround in the series. The final moments of the contest hinged on whether the hosts could claim the remaining wicket before weather or Australia’s resistance intervened.