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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub became the target of crowd sledging after dropping two catches in the same over during the gold-medal clash against India. A viral video captures spectators chanting, “Tum catch chhodoge... hum paani chhodenge,” as Ayub endured a difficult outing in India’s 19-run victory.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 15:05 IST

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: A video of Pakistan batter Saim Ayub being teased by spectators after dropping two catches against India has gone viral on X. The crowd can be heard chanting, “Tum catch chhodoge… hum paani chhodenge,” referencing the Sindhu River, as Ayub endured a difficult outing in the gold-medal clash.

Saim Ayub had a mixed afternoon against India in the Asian Games 2026 final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The Pakistan opener dropped two catches in the same over, allowing Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to survive, before contributing 29 runs with the bat and conceding 47 runs in his four overs.

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The viral clip captures spectators sledging Ayub over the missed opportunities, with the chant drawing attention on social media.



Saim Ayub Drops Two Catches In The Same Over

The two missed chances came in the fifth over of India’s innings, with Arafat Minhas bowling.

The first opportunity arrived on the fourth ball of the fifth over when Abhishek Sharma mistimed a pull shot. The ball ballooned towards deep mid-wicket, where Ayub ran in and attempted a forward dive. He got both hands to the ball but failed to hold on.

Just two deliveries later, Ayub was involved in another missed chance. Shreyas Iyer attempted an inside-out drive against Minhas but mistimed the shot, sending it high towards cover. Ayub ran in and dived forward again, only to spill the catch.

The two drops came at a crucial stage of the innings, with India looking to build on their aggressive start. Abhishek went on to score 61 off 28 balls, while Iyer contributed 21 from 24 deliveries.

‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’: Crowd’s Sledging Goes Viral

Following the two dropped catches, a video circulating on X captured spectators teasing Ayub with the chant, “Tum catch chhodoge… hum paani chhodenge”, which means to, “You will drop catches… we will stop the water.”

The line references the Sindhu River and became the focus of the viral clip as the crowd appeared to target the Pakistan batter over his fielding errors.

The video has drawn attention for the spectators’ reaction to Ayub’s two missed opportunities in quick succession during one of the biggest matches of the tournament.



Saim Ayub’s Performance 

Despite the fielding setbacks, Ayub made a contribution with the bat, scoring 29 runs off 22 balls, including two fours and a six.

He shared an important 87-run partnership with Hasan Nawaz, helping Pakistan recover after losing early wickets. The stand brought the visitors back into the contest, with Nawaz continuing the fight after Ayub’s dismissal.

Ayub was eventually dismissed in the 15th over by Shivam Dube. Attempting to scoop the ball over short fine leg, he was cramped for room and mistimed the shot towards square leg, where Washington Sundar completed the catch. Ayub also had an expensive outing with the ball, finishing with figures of 1/47 in four overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.80.

India Beat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Win Asian Games Gold

India posted 211/6 in 20 overs after a blistering start led by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 61 off 28 balls. Tilak Varma then provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 51 off 22 deliveries, while Shivam Dube added 27 from 15 balls.

Pakistan fought back through Hasan Nawaz, who scored a magnificent 96 off 51 balls, including five fours and seven sixes. His innings kept the chase alive, but India held their nerve in the closing overs.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each, while Dube also picked up two scalps, including the crucial dismissal of Ayub.

Pakistan finished on 192/6, falling 19 runs short of India’s target. The victory secured the gold medal for India, while Pakistan took silver and Sri Lanka finished with bronze.

The viral video of Ayub being sledged after his two dropped catches added another talking point to a final that featured explosive batting, missed chances and a tense finish.

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final
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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final

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