WATCH VIDEO: ‘Un-Australian, Disgraceful!’ David Warner Blasts Pat Cummins’ Side After South Africa Test Series Defeat

David Warner Slams Australia After South Africa Test Loss: Former Australia opener David Warner launched a scathing assessment of his country’s Test team after their batting collapse against South Africa sealed a series defeat. Australia, despite securing a first-innings advantage, were dismissed for just 111 in their second innings, prompting Warner to question the team’s fighting spirit and condemn the batting unit.

Australia entered the final innings needing 288 runs to win the third Test and clinch the series. Instead, South Africa’s bowlers dismantled the home side, with Simon Harmer producing a decisive spell and Kagiso Rabada adding to the pressure. The defeat handed the Proteas the series and sparked a furious reaction from Warner during his appearance on Fox Cricket.

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David Warner’s Fiery Reaction To Australia’s Collapse

Warner did not hold back while analysing Australia’s performance, expressing disappointment at the lack of resistance shown by the batters. The former opener described the display as “un-Australian” and “disgraceful”, arguing that the team had failed to put up the fight expected from an Australian side.

“It is terrible. It is un-Australian. There is no fight whatsoever. It is disgraceful,” Warner said on the broadcast.

He also criticised Australia’s batting performances throughout the series, suggesting the bowlers had been let down by the players responsible for scoring runs.

“The batters have let the bowlers down all series,” Warner added, while singling out Matt Renshaw as one of the players who had shown resistance earlier in the contest.

Simon Harmer Runs Riot As Australia Fold For 111

South Africa’s bowling attack proved too strong for Australia in the decisive innings. Off-spinner Simon Harmer was the standout performer, claiming six wickets for just 16 runs in 21.1 overs to leave the Australian batting order in disarray.

Rabada also made a significant contribution, taking three wickets as the visitors closed in on a memorable victory. Australia’s target of 288 quickly became a difficult task as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Cameron Green top-scored among Australia’s recognised batters with 27 runs, while Nathan Lyon contributed 33. However, their efforts were insufficient to prevent the collapse, with the hosts unable to build the partnerships required to mount a serious chase.

Warner Questions Renshaw’s Dismissal

Renshaw, who had scored 74 in Australia’s first innings, failed to make an impact in the second, falling for a golden duck. Warner questioned the circumstances of the dismissal, expressing frustration at the batter’s approach against Rabada.

“Renshaw was burgled down the leg side. It is on the line and this is the way they play,” Warner said. He also described the situation as “deplorable”.

The contrasting performances across Renshaw’s two innings added to the scrutiny of Australia’s batting, particularly after the team had worked hard to establish a first-innings lead.

Cameron Green’s Call Draws Criticism After Inglis Run-Out

Australia’s difficult innings also featured a costly running mix-up involving Green and Josh Inglis. A call from Green resulted in Inglis being run out, further deepening the hosts’ troubles during their pursuit of the target.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith criticised the decision while analysing the incident on Sky Sports.

“Never a run. A bad call from Green,” Smith said.

The dismissal became another talking point in an innings where Australia struggled to find momentum and keep their hopes of victory alive.

Australia Slide In World Test Championship Standings

The series defeat also had consequences for the World Test Championship standings. Australia dropped to third place, while South Africa moved to the top of the table following their victory.

For Cummins and his team, the result raised questions about their batting consistency and their response under pressure. Warner’s blunt assessment reflected the frustration surrounding Australia’s collapse, while South Africa’s disciplined bowling performance ensured the visitors left with the series victory.