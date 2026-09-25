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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban

Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban

Marco Jansen produced a stunning piece of athleticism during the first ODI between South Africa and Australia in Durban, taking a spectacular full-length diving catch to dismiss Matt Renshaw. The towering all-rounder followed up his brilliance in the field with a crucial 75-run knock as South Africa defeated Australia by 67 runs after successfully defending 297/8.

Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban
Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 10:18 IST

Marco Jansen produced a stunning piece of athleticism during the first ODI between South Africa and Australia in Durban, taking a spectacular full-length diving catch to dismiss Matt Renshaw. The towering all-rounder followed up his brilliance in the field with a crucial 75-run knock as South Africa defeated Australia by 67 runs after successfully defending 297/8.

Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Matt Renshaw

The incredible dismissal came on the second ball of the 37th over of Australia’s innings at deep midwicket. Gerald Coetzee bowled a shortish delivery which Renshaw attempted to pull, but the Australian opener miscued the ball off the splice of his bat towards deep midwicket.

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Jansen immediately reacted to the chance and sprinted to his right as the ball appeared to be travelling beyond his reach. The 6’8″ South African then fully extended his right arm and dived full length across the turf to complete a remarkable catch.

Watch Video: Marco Jansen’s One-Handed Stunner

The most remarkable part of the catch was Jansen’s control while completing the dive. He managed to cushion the ball with his thumb and index finger before twisting his wrist to secure the catch without allowing it to touch the ground. The stunning effort drew widespread appreciation and became one of the highlights of the match.

Marco Jansen Shines With Bat and Ball

Jansen’s spectacular catch was part of an impressive all-round performance in Durban. The South African all-rounder scored 75 runs with the bat and also contributed with his athletic fielding as his team defended a total of 297/8.

South Africa Beat Australia by 67 Runs

South Africa posted 297/8 before bowling Australia out for 230 to complete a 67-run victory in the first ODI. Matthew Breetzke’s century and Jansen’s 75 provided the foundation for South Africa’s total, while the hosts’ bowling attack finished the job to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban
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Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban

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Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban

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Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban
Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban
Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban
Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban
Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban

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