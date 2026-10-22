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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka pulled off a remarkable two-wicket victory over England after chasing a mammoth target of 430 runs in their high-scoring ODI tri-series encounter in Rawalpindi. With just one ball remaining, Janith Liyanage smashed the winning six to seal one of the most extraordinary victories in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka recorded the second-highest successful run chase in the history of the format and the highest-ever ODI chase on Asian soil, surpassing India's previous mark of 406. The dramatic win came despite Harry Brook's historic double century, which powered England to a massive total of 429/4.

WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 22:34 IST

Sri Lanka pulled off a remarkable two-wicket victory over England after chasing a mammoth target of 430 runs in their high-scoring ODI tri-series encounter in Rawalpindi. With just one ball remaining, Janith Liyanage smashed the winning six to seal one of the most extraordinary victories in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka recorded the second-highest successful run chase in the history of the format and the highest-ever ODI chase on Asian soil, surpassing India’s previous mark of 406. The dramatic win came despite Harry Brook’s historic double century, which powered England to a massive total of 429/4.

WATCH VIDEO: Sri Lanka Pull Off Incredible 430-Run Chase Against England

Sri Lanka’s remarkable victory in Rawalpindi will be remembered for its fearless batting, record-breaking partnerships and extraordinary last-over drama. Despite England posting 429/4 on the back of Brook’s historic double century, Sri Lanka held their nerve to complete a famous chase. Watch the video highlights of the thrilling SL vs ENG 3rd ODI to relive Liyanage’s match-winning six and one of the greatest run chases in ODI cricket.

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI: How Did Sri Lanka Chase 430 Runs?

Sri Lanka faced an uphill battle after losing two early wickets and slipping to 24/2 in pursuit of England’s imposing target. However, Avishka Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake revived the innings with a magnificent 166-run partnership for the third wicket. Fernando narrowly missed a century, scoring 97, while Rathnayake continued his outstanding innings to register a 130-run knock off 87 deliveries.

Rathnayake’s dismissal did little to slow Sri Lanka’s charge as Dasun Shanaka took the attack to England’s bowlers. Shanaka smashed eight sixes during his blistering 97 off just 50 balls, keeping the required run rate within reach. Janith Liyanage then produced a stunning late assault, bringing up his half-century in only 22 deliveries to set up a dramatic finish.

Sri Lanka needed eight runs from the final over, but Josh Tongue briefly swung the momentum back towards England by dismissing Dunith Wellalage and Eshan Malinga on consecutive deliveries. With victory hanging in the balance, Liyanage struck a six off the penultimate ball to complete an unforgettable chase and hand Sri Lanka a historic win.

Harry Brook Smashes Fastest Double Century in ODI History

England captain Harry Brook produced a sensational innings, scoring 202 runs from just 114 deliveries to register the fastest double century in ODI history. He also became the first English batter to score a double hundred in the 50-over format. Brook’s extraordinary knock powered England to 429/4, their fourth-highest total in ODI cricket.

Brook’s innings ended on the final delivery of England’s innings, but his monumental effort ultimately proved insufficient as Sri Lanka’s batters mounted an incredible response. The match delivered a historic run chase and an unforgettable finish, with Liyanage’s decisive six ensuring that Sri Lanka emerged victorious despite Brook’s record-breaking performance.

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI: Key Records

  • Target Chased: 430 runs
  • Result: Sri Lanka won by two wickets with one ball remaining
  • Sri Lanka’s Achievement: Second-highest successful chase in ODI history
  • Asian ODI Record: Highest successful chase on Asian soil, surpassing India’s 406-run record
  • Harry Brook: 202 off 114 balls, the fastest double century in ODI history
  • Pavan Rathnayake: 130 off 87 balls
  • Avishka Fernando: 97 runs
  • Dasun Shanaka: 97 off 50 balls, including eight sixes
  • Janith Liyanage: A 22-ball half-century and the match-winning six
  • England’s Total: 429/4
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WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

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