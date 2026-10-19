WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Spotted At Christchurch Airport as Team India Arrives in New Zealand for IND vs NZ Series

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Spotted At Christchurch Airport: Team India have begun arriving in Christchurch ahead of their five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among the first group of players to land in the country. Five Indian cricketers travelled with the support staff as preparations began for the series, scheduled to run from October 22 to November 1, 2026. Bhuvneshwar, the most experienced member of the first batch, and 15-year-old Sooryavanshi represent two different stages of their cricketing journeys. Here is a look at their records and the key details ahead of the IND vs NZ T20I series.

India Begin Preparations for IND vs NZ T20I Series

The first batch of five Indian players has arrived in Christchurch alongside the team’s support staff as India prepare for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The opening match is scheduled to take place on October 22, with the series concluding on November 1, 2026.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were among the players spotted at Christchurch Airport. While Bhuvneshwar brings considerable international experience to the squad, Sooryavanshi is one of India’s youngest prospects at just 15 years old.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to India’s T20I Setup

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s inclusion in India’s 16-member squad, announced by the BCCI Men’s Selection Committee on October 6, marks his return to the T20I setup after an extended absence. His comeback follows his appearance in the fifth T20I against the West Indies, with his previous international outing against the same opposition coming on November 22, 2022, in Napier.

The experienced fast bowler has represented India in 87 T20Is, claiming 90 wickets at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/4, and he has registered two five-wicket hauls. Across all three international formats, Bhuvneshwar has played 229 matches and taken 294 wickets.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s T20I Record Ahead of New Zealand Tour

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his T20I debut against England in July 2026, becoming the youngest Indian to play international cricket and surpassing a record previously associated with Sachin Tendulkar. Before the New Zealand series, the young batter had scored 246 runs in eight T20I appearances.

Sooryavanshi also impressed during India’s 3-0 T20I series victory over Zimbabwe, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 151 runs and earning the Player of the Series award. He smashed a half-century off just 19 balls in the opening match, becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in men’s international cricket, before contributing 81 runs off 49 balls in the series finale.

Jasprit Bumrah Rested for IND vs NZ T20I Series

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah for the five-match series, as the premier fast bowler has been rested. The team will look to make the most of the tour while preparing for the upcoming fixtures against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Date, Venue and Time

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Thursday, October 22, 2026 Venue: Christchurch, New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

12:30 PM IST Series: Five-match T20I series, October 22 to November 1, 2026