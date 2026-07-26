WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Brad Evans, Misses Maiden T20I Hundred in IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Brad Evans, Misses Maiden T20I Hundred in IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced another sensational innings for India but narrowly missed out on his maiden T20I century during the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 26. The 15-year-old dazzled with fearless strokeplay, smashing 81 runs off just 49 deliveries to cap off an outstanding tour before his memorable knock came to an end in the 15th over.

Opening the innings, Sooryavanshi attacked Zimbabwe’s bowling from the very beginning, taking on both the pacers and spinners with remarkable confidence. He reached his second T20I half-century in only 31 balls and continued to dominate the attack with elegant strokeplay, hitting eight fours and four sixes during his explosive stay at the crease.

Brad Evans you beauty man … A complete package be it batting bowling or fielding Caught vaibhav sooryavanshi & Robbed him of a deserving 💯 #INDvZIM pic.twitter.com/TiveCCkb8p — Cricbrizz (@cricbrizz) July 26, 2026

How Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dismissed?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s entertaining innings came to an end on the sixth ball of the 15th over. Looking set for a maiden T20I century, the young opener was dismissed for 81 off 49 balls after mistiming an attacking shot. He was caught by Brad Evans off the bowling of Wessly Madhevere, bringing an end to one of the finest knocks of the series. Despite falling short of a hundred, Sooryavanshi’s innings once again highlighted why he is regarded as one of India’s brightest young cricketing talents.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continues Outstanding Zimbabwe Tour

The left-handed opener enjoyed a memorable three-match series in Zimbabwe, consistently providing India with explosive starts at the top of the order. His aggressive approach, fearless intent and ability to dominate experienced international bowlers have established him as one of the biggest emerging stars in Indian cricket. Although he narrowly missed a maiden T20I century in Harare, his innings of 81 further strengthened his growing reputation on the international stage.