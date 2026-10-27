WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lights Up New Zealand With Stunning Six-Hitting Display | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batting Highlights: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a sensational innings against New Zealand in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27. The teenage opener smashed 45 off just 19 balls, including four fours and four sixes, before Matthew Fisher dismissed him in the eighth over. His explosive knock powered India’s blistering start to the 199-run chase.







India came out all guns blazing after New Zealand posted 198/3 in 20 overs. Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma tore into the bowling attack, putting together a 133-run opening partnership off just 43 balls. Their aggressive approach put New Zealand under immediate pressure as India raced towards the target.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi living up to every bit of the phenom tag! 💎 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/lQNyEW6H7b — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes On New Zealand Bowlers

Sooryavanshi announced his intentions in the opening over against Jacob Duffy, smashing a four over mid-on before launching a six over point. The youngster continued his attacking approach against Adam Milne, using his powerful wrists to flick a full delivery over the boundary at deep backward square leg.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reads Duffy’s plan, waits for the width, and cuts loose! 🚀 That one was never staying inside the ropes. 🥵 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







He then took on Michael Bracewell, pulling a delivery over wide long-on for another six. Sooryavanshi showed little interest in settling for singles, repeatedly looking to find the boundary and maintain India’s extraordinary scoring rate.

Four Sixes And Four Fours In 19 Balls

The 15-year-old continued his assault against Duffy in the sixth over, collecting two fours before producing a stunning upper-cut for six over point. The shot highlighted his ability to generate power even when cramped for room.

Sooryavanshi eventually departed for 45 off 19 balls, having struck four fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 236.84. Matthew Fisher claimed the wicket, with Daryl Mitchell completing a running catch at long-on as the opener attempted to loft the ball down the ground.

The dismissal ended a remarkable opening stand of 133 runs from just 43 balls, narrowly denying Sooryavanshi a third T20I half-century.

At the time of writing, India had reached 148/1 in 7.3 overs while chasing New Zealand’s 199-run target, needing 51 runs from 75 balls. Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 92 off 27 deliveries, continuing the assault after Sooryavanshi’s dismissal.