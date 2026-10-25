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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batting Position: Former India spinner Murali Kartik has questioned India’s decision to send Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at No. 3 against New Zealand. Kartik backed the teenager to open, suggesting Sanju Samson or Shivam Dube could have provided middle-order flexibility despite India’s victory.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 15:39 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batting Position: India’s decision to send Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at No. 3 against New Zealand in the second T20I has sparked debate despite the team’s victory. The 15-year-old scored just four runs off eight balls after replacing injured Ishan Kishan, prompting former India spinner Murali Kartik to question the management’s decision to move him away from his preferred opening position.

India won the Christchurch contest, but the batting-order experiment attracted scrutiny. Kartik believes Sooryavanshi is better suited to opening, while experienced batter Sanju Samson could have taken responsibility at No. 3.

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‘He Should Have Opened’: Kartik Explains His View



Sooryavanshi entered the playing XI following Kishan’s injury but was sent in at No. 3 instead of opening. The decision required the young left-hander to adapt to a different role in an international match.

Speaking on the Sony Sports Network, Kartik argued that the management should maximise Sooryavanshi’s strengths rather than ask him to adjust to an unfamiliar position. His criticism focused on the tactical decision rather than simply the teenager’s brief innings.

Kartik highlighted the similarities between Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, both known for their aggressive batting styles. He believes moving either batter away from the opening position could affect their natural approach.

The former India spinner argued that Sooryavanshi should have opened, allowing him to bat in a role he knows well. He also stressed that experienced players should be prepared to adapt when team combinations change, particularly when injuries force a reshuffle.

Why Sanju Samson’s Experience Matters

Samson’s versatility was central to Kartik’s argument. He suggested that the experienced batter could have handled the No. 3 position, allowing Sooryavanshi to retain his opening role.

Kartik acknowledged that Samson might also be moved away from his preferred position but maintained that senior players sometimes need to take on different responsibilities to maintain the team’s balance.

Could Shivam Dube Have Been An Alternative?

Kartik also suggested that India could have considered Shivam Dube if the management wanted another option for the middle order. This could have allowed Sooryavanshi to open while addressing the vacancy created by Kishan’s absence.

However, it was an alternative selection suggestion, not proof that the chosen combination affected the result.

India’s Batting Order Under The Spotlight

Sooryavanshi’s four-run innings has renewed discussion about how India should use the teenage batter. Kartik believes the team should maximise his attacking strengths at the top while relying on experienced players to accommodate tactical changes.

Despite India’s victory, the batting shuffle remains a talking point as attention turns to the team’s combination for the next match.

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Open’: Ex-India Spinner Slams Team India’s Batting Shuffle | IND vs NZ

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