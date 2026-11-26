Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batting Highlights: India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his impressive run in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, producing another explosive batting display against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final on Thursday, November 26. The left-handed opener smashed 40 runs off just 27 deliveries, giving India A an aggressive start in the knockout encounter.







Sooryavanshi’s entertaining knock included four boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 148.15. The 15-year-old took on the Sri Lankan bowlers from the beginning, finding the boundary regularly before his innings came to an end in the eighth over. India A had made a strong start after winning the toss and electing to bat at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Vaibhav and the art of making a big hit look effortless! 💙 Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/x4V3er8lxl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Explosive Batting Against Sri Lanka A

The Sooryavanshi special: make it look easy, make it count! 💫 Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/lYnKn0OkUe — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







Sooryavanshi wasted little time getting into his attacking rhythm. Facing Ravindu Fernando in the opening over, the youngster looked to dominate the spinner and collected an early boundary despite a mistimed pull shot.

He continued his aggressive approach against Garuka Sanketh and Lahiru Samarakoon, finding gaps through the off-side and using his wrists effectively to beat the fielders. His innings featured some impressive strokeplay, including a powerful slog-sweep over midwicket against Fernando in the third over.

The teenager also showcased his ability to clear the boundary against spin, launching another six over wide long-on against Fernando in the sixth over. He subsequently took Janith Liyanage on, smashing a six over mid-off before following it up with a boundary through extra cover.

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However, Liyanage eventually ended Sooryavanshi’s entertaining stay at the crease in the eighth over. The Sri Lankan bowler delivered a short ball around shoulder height, forcing the Indian opener into an uncomfortable pull shot. Sooryavanshi lost control of his shot, and Lasith Croospulle completed a well-judged catch near mid-on.

He departed after scoring 40 off 27 deliveries, with four fours and three sixes to his name.

Ravindu switches ends, but there’s no escaping the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi onslaught. 😮‍💨 Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/7jPBONTSeU — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







Abhishek Sharma Continues India’s Dominant Batting Display

While Sooryavanshi provided the early fireworks, Abhishek Sharma ensured that India A maintained the momentum after his dismissal. The left-handed batter scored an impressive 78 off 63 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and a six before being dismissed by Lahiru Samarakoon.

The opening pair added 80 runs in just 48 deliveries, giving India A an excellent platform in the semi-final. Captain Tilak Varma then joined Kumar Kushagra at the crease as the Indian side continued to build its innings.

At the time of writing, India A had reached 164/2 in 23.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the leading scorer with 78 off 63 balls, while Sooryavanshi had contributed 40 off 27 deliveries. Tilak Varma was batting on 32 off 45 balls, with Kushagra unbeaten on three off six deliveries.

India A will look to build on the strong start provided by their opening pair and post a challenging total against Sri Lanka A in their bid to reach the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.