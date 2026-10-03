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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s post-match gesture towards Jay Shah has become a memorable moment from India’s gold-medal celebrations. After India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs, the young batter was seen touching Shah’s feet in a video from the celebrations, adding an emotional moment to India’s triumph in Japan.

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 16:56 IST

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a heartwarming moment with BCCI secretary Jay Shah after India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs to win the Asian Games 2026 gold medal. A video from the celebrations shows the young batter touching Shah’s feet as the Indian contingent celebrated its triumph in Japan.

The moment came after India completed a memorable victory in the gold-medal clash against Pakistan at Korogi Sports Park. The Indian players and support staff were involved in the celebrations following the medal ceremony, with the national flag also making its way onto the ground.

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Amid the celebrations, Sooryavanshi was seen meeting Jay Shah and touching his feet, creating a notable moment that quickly drew attention. The gesture came on a special day for the 15-year-old, who was part of India’s gold-medal-winning squad.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet

A special moment from India’s gold-medal celebrations has caught attention on social media. After the presentation ceremony, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen approaching Jay Shah before touching his feet.

The gesture came as the Indian players celebrated their victory over Pakistan at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. India had posted 211/6 before restricting Pakistan to 192/6 to secure the gold medal.



The young Indian cricketer’s gesture quickly became one of the memorable moments from the celebrations, coming moments after India received its gold medals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Two Sixes 

Sooryavanshi did not have a long stay at the crease but provided India with a quick start. He scored 15 runs from nine balls, hitting two sixes at a strike rate of 166.67.

The left-hander struck back-to-back sixes against Saad Masood in the second over. However, his innings ended in the following over when Saim Ayub dismissed him.

Sooryavanshi attempted a reverse sweep against a quicker delivery outside off. Usman Khan eventually completed the catch after initially fumbling the ball.

Despite being dismissed cheaply in the final, Sooryavanshi finished the tournament with impressive numbers.

He scored 53 runs in two innings, with a highest score of 38. His tournament strike rate was 176.67, while he also smashed four sixes and six fours.

His aggressive batting was one of the features of his brief Asian Games campaign.

India Beat Pakistan To Win Gold Medal

India recovered from Pakistan’s challenge to register a 19-run victory in the final. Abhishek Sharma smashed 61 off 28 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off just 22 balls. Shivam Dube added 27 off 15 as India reached 211/6.

Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz kept the chase alive with a spectacular 96 off 51 balls, but India’s bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube took two wickets each as Pakistan finished on 192/6.

India’s victory secured the Asian Games 2026 gold medal, with Pakistan taking silver and Sri Lanka winning bronze.

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WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final
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WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final

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WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final

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WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final
WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final
WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final
WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final
WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah’s Feet, Respectful Gesture Steals Spotlight After India-Pakistan Final

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