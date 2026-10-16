WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Chat With Paparazzi Viral — ‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaaoge Aap’

Team India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hilarious chat with the paparazzi went viral after landing at Delhi airport on October 15, Thursday ahead of the felicitation ceremony for the Asian Games 2026 athletes. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Sooryavanshi was heard warning the paparazzi.

What did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warn the paparazzi about?

With the left-handed batter arriving in Delhi amid some unseasonal rain, Sooryavanshi told one of the paparazzi ‘Reel ke chakkar mein thuk Jaaoge Aap’. It translates to ‘You’ll get hurt chasing reels’

🔴 VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI GETS ANGRY ON PAPS 🤯 Vaibhav 🎙️: “Reels ke chakkar mein thok jaaoge tum!” 😭💀 https://t.co/Gj8wcKqO7Z — Sam (@cricsam02) October 15, 2026

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in the series-decider between India and the West Indies?

Even as Sooryavanshi has showcased his batting exploits for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL and on the international stage briefly, he is yet to play for Team India at home. Due to Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson becoming successful for the Men in Blue in their T20 World Cup 2026 victory, the management has resisted giving Sooryavanshi a regular opportunity. He is also likely to be benched for the fifth T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru on October 17, Saturday. After the recent T20I series against Afghanistan, head coach Gautam Gambhir had said in a presser, as quoted by ICC:

“From Vaibhav’s point of view, it was a very clear conversation that he will have to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has and what he can do, but someone who has been performing for the last two to three years will always be ahead of someone who has just entered the team. Whenever he gets his run, he will get a longer run as well. That is what Indian cricket is all about—we want competition and talent in the dressing room, but that’s how cricket goes.”

Saturday’s game promises to be a blockbuster decider and a closely-fought contest. West Indies had forced the decider after the 24-run victory in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad. With India not losing a bilateral T20I series at home since 2019, the reigning world champions are under immense pressure.