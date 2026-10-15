WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Reaction Goes Viral After Meeting PM Narendra Modi, Here’s How X Reacted

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Reaction Goes Viral After Meeting PM Narendra Modi, Here’s How X Reacted: Young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caught attention after his reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about young athletes went viral on social media. The 15-year-old was among the Indian sporting personalities felicitated by PM Modi in New Delhi on Thursday (Oct 15), following India’s successful campaign at the 2026 Asian Games. Sooryavanshi was part of the Indian men’s cricket team that won the gold medal in Tokyo. During his address to the athletes, PM Modi praised teenagers for making a mark on the international stage at a young age, prompting a smile from the young cricketer. Here’s what happened and how the moment caught attention online.

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Reaction During PM Modi’s Address

The video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smiling as PM Narendra Modi spoke about the achievements of young athletes has attracted interest among sports fans. The moment offers a glimpse of the interaction between the Prime Minister and India’s young sporting personalities during the felicitation ceremony on Thursday (Oct 15).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Reaction Goes Viral After PM Modi’s Remark

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was among the athletes who attended the felicitation ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after India’s campaign at the 2026 Asian Games. During his interaction with the contingent, PM Modi highlighted the achievements of young Indian athletes, pointing out that several members of the team were between 15 and 17 years old.

The Prime Minister said that age should not be considered a barrier to success and emphasised the advantages of identifying and nurturing sporting talent early. As he spoke about teenagers bringing glory to the country through their performances, Sooryavanshi was seen smiling, and his reaction became a talking point on social media.

PM Modi also spoke about the importance of spotting sporting potential among children aged between five and 15. He highlighted initiatives such as Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India, which aim to provide young athletes with opportunities to develop their abilities and progress in sports.

What Did PM Narendra Modi Say About Young Athletes?

While addressing the Indian contingent, PM Modi praised the young athletes for their performances and their contribution to India’s success at the Asian Games. He noted that teenagers had competed at the international level and earned recognition for the country despite their young age.

The Prime Minister also stressed that early talent identification and proper training would be important for India’s sporting future. He expressed confidence that programmes such as Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India would help more young athletes get opportunities to advance in their respective disciplines.

PM Modi further congratulated the entire contingent for its achievements, with a special mention of the female athletes who contributed a significant share of India’s medal tally.

How Did X React to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Viral Reaction?

Sooryavanshi’s smile during PM Modi’s address attracted attention online, with the moment being discussed in the context of the teenager’s achievements and the growing recognition of young Indian athletes. The interaction also highlighted the Prime Minister’s message about encouraging sporting talent from an early age.

However, specific posts and reactions from individual X users should be verified before attributing particular comments or opinions to them. The viral moment has drawn attention to Sooryavanshi’s growing profile and the importance of supporting India’s next generation of sporting talent.