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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

Virat Kohli One8 Shoes Viral Video: Watch the viral video of a fan showing Virat Kohli his One8 shoes at Mumbai airport and praising their quality. The India star was seen checking out the footwear as he continues preparations for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, drawing fresh attention from cricket fans.

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 11:27 IST

Virat Kohli One8 Shoes Viral Video: Virat Kohli has caught fans’ attention after a video from Mumbai airport showed a supporter praising the quality of shoes from the cricketer’s One8 brand. The fan proudly showed Kohli his footwear and complimented its quality, prompting the star batter to look at the shoes. The light-hearted interaction has sparked interest among cricket fans on social media.

The moment has added another off-field story to Kohli’s recent activities in Mumbai, where the former India captain has been preparing for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand. Kohli’s return to the nets has already drawn attention as fans await his next international appearance.

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Fan Shows Virat Kohli His One8 Shoes

In the viral clip, a fan approaches Kohli at the airport and tells him that he has bought a pair of One8 shoes. The supporter enthusiastically praises the product, saying, “Bhai, joota liya maine One8! Quality ek number hai.”

Kohli appears to turn his attention towards the fan’s footwear as the supporter shares his feedback directly with him. The brief exchange has resonated with fans because it connects the Indian cricket star with a customer who is wearing a product associated with his brand.

One8’s official website describes the footwear range as co-created with Kohli, with shoes designed and made in India. The brand offers products across cricket, training, active lifestyle and everyday wear.

Virat Kohli Trains In Mumbai Ahead Of New Zealand ODI Series

Away from the airport interaction, Kohli has been working on his batting in Mumbai ahead of India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand. He was recently seen practising at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium, where he spent time facing both pace and spin as he prepared for the 50-over assignment.

The five-match ODI series is scheduled to begin in Auckland on November 4. The remaining matches will be played in Wellington on November 7, Hamilton on November 10, and Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15. India will then play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on November 19.

Virat Kohli’s Last International Appearance 

Kohli last represented India in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies earlier this month. He scored an unbeaten 139 in the opening match and finished the series with 168 runs.

Meanwhile, India have taken a 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The fourth T20I is scheduled for October 30, followed by the final match on November 1.

With the ODI series approaching, Kohli’s preparations and his latest fan interaction have kept the spotlight firmly on the experienced batter ahead of his next international assignment.

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

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