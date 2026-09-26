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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Busts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI: India are set to begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies on Sunday (Sep 27), with the series forming part of the team's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. A day before the first ODI, Virat Kohli was seen losing his cool during India's net session on Friday (Sep 25).

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Busts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI
Watch Video: Virat Kohli Busts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-26 09:16 IST

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Busts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI: India are set to begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies on Sunday (Sep 27), with the series forming part of the team’s preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. A day before the first ODI, Virat Kohli was seen losing his cool during India’s net session on Friday (Sep 25). 

The veteran batter appeared unhappy with the fielding set-up and was caught on camera having an animated exchange with an unidentified member of the Indian coaching staff. The incident took place two days before the opening ODI in Thiruvananthapuram and the video has since drawn reactions from netizens. Kohli and Rohit Sharma had also returned to the nets ahead of India’s first ODI against West Indies.

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Virat Kohli Angry at Indian Coaching Staff: Watch Video

Virat was seen in an animated discussion with an Indian coaching staff member during the team’s practice session on Friday (Sep 25). The former India captain appeared unhappy with the fielding arrangement at the nets before engaging in a heated-looking exchange. The exact reason for the disagreement was not immediately clear, but the moment was captured on camera and attracted attention online.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played on Sunday (Sep 27), with the match scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The second ODI will take place in Guwahati on Wednesday (Sep 30), while the third match is scheduled in New Chandigarh on Saturday (Oct 3).

Where to Watch India vs West Indies ODI Series Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies ODI series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch India vs West Indies ODI Series Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the India vs West Indies ODI series live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

India vs West Indies ODI Series Full Schedule

  • 1st ODI: India vs West Indies, Sunday (Sep 27), 2:00 PM IST, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  • 2nd ODI: India vs West Indies, Wednesday (Sep 30), 2:00 PM IST, ACA Stadium, Guwahati
  • 3rd ODI: India vs West Indies, Saturday (Oct 3), 2:00 PM IST, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

India vs West Indies ODI Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

What Happened During India’s Net Session?

India’s practice session also saw skipper Shubman Gill suffer an injury scare after a rising delivery from Mohammed Siraj struck his elbow. Gill received medical attention for nearly 20 minutes before returning to the nets for throwdowns. Earlier in the session, Kohli and Rohit had batted together at adjacent nets as India continued preparations for the ODI series. :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

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Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

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Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

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Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI
Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI
Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI
Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI
Watch Video: Virat Kohli Bursts into Anger at Indian Coaching Staff, Netizens React Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

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