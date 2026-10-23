WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Kohli Didn’t Fulfil His Promise’: Amit Mishra Makes Big Revelation About India Comeback

Amit Mishra on Virat Kohli: Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has made a fresh revelation about his international career, claiming that Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble assured him of a comeback after an injury in 2017. Mishra alleged that despite recovering, he received no response from Kohli when he followed up about his return to the Indian team.

Former India spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about the disappointing end to his international career, recalling how an injury during the 2017 T20I against England in Bengaluru changed the course of his journey with the national team.

In a conversation on Aakash Chopra’s podcast Baith & Bol, Mishra spoke about the assurances he received from then head coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. According to the leg-spinner, both indicated that regaining full fitness would put him back in contention for selection.

Amit Mishra’s comments have brought attention back to the circumstances surrounding his absence from the Indian team after the injury, with the former spinner alleging that his attempts to seek clarity did not receive a response.

Virat Kohli did not fulfill his promise – Amit Mishra Baith & Bol Ep 009 is releasing today 6 P.M. on Youtube. Facebook. Spotify #Baithandbol #AmitMishra #Cricket https://t.co/ndE4zjIVIu — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2026







Amit Mishra Recalls Comeback Assurance From Virat Kohli

Mishra said he spoke to Kumble after sustaining the injury and was encouraged to focus on recovering. He later approached Kohli to understand where he stood in the team’s plans.

The former spinner claimed that Kohli also reassured him that fitness would be the key factor in determining his return. However, Mishra alleged that the situation changed when he tried to follow up after recovering.

According to Mishra, Kohli indicated that he would provide an update within a week to 10 days. The spinner claimed that the expected response never arrived, despite repeated calls and messages.

‘When Someone Doesn’t Want You, What Can You Do?’

Mishra expressed disappointment over the lack of communication, suggesting that he eventually stopped pursuing the matter. He also questioned why he did not receive the same opportunity to return that he believed had been available to other players after injuries.

The leg-spinner said the experience left him without clarity about his international future. His remarks offer a personal account of how he viewed the final phase of his India career, although the claims reflect Mishra’s recollection of the events.

Amit Mishra’s Last International Appearance For India

Mishra’s final international appearance came during the T20I against England in Bengaluru in 2017. The injury he sustained during that match became a turning point, and he did not represent India again.

Known for his leg-spin and ability to take wickets in the middle overs, Mishra represented India across all three international formats. His latest comments have reopened discussion about his exit from the national setup and the communication he says followed his recovery.