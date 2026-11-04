WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning One-Handed Blinder To Send Nathan Smith Packing In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Virat Kohli Catch vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli produced a moment of brilliance in the field during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. The former India captain pulled off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Nathan Smith, leaving teammates and fans impressed. Watch the video of Kohli’s spectacular effort.

Kohli’s sensational grab came in the 29th over when Anshul Kamboj bowled a full delivery outside off stump, tempting Smith into playing an aggressive drive. The New Zealand batter got a thick outside edge, but Kohli reacted brilliantly at second slip to complete a low catch inches above the ground.

It’s the King’s birthday weekend, and we get the presents! 👑 🎁 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND | [Virat Kohli] https://t.co/LffbctfFwm — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026







Virat Kohli’s Stunning Diving Catch Dismisses Nathan Smith

The dismissal came at a crucial stage of New Zealand’s innings. Smith attempted to drive Kamboj’s delivery but could only find the outside edge. The ball flew low towards Kohli’s right, with the Indian fielder timing his dive perfectly to take a remarkable one-handed catch.

The on-field decision was referred to the television umpire, who checked whether Kohli had his fingers underneath the ball. The replays confirmed that it was a clean catch, sending Smith back to the pavilion for just one run off nine deliveries.

Kohli was visibly pumped after completing the effort. He briefly ran away in celebration before tossing the ball back towards the umpire. He also performed his trademark ‘Bow and Arrow’ celebration and exchanged a cheeky smile with a teammate.

The catch gave Kamboj his second wicket of the innings and left New Zealand struggling at 115/7 in 28.3 overs.

New Zealand Bowled Out For 185 Against India

New Zealand eventually managed 185 runs before being dismissed in 40.2 overs. Blair Tickner top-scored with 34 off 23 deliveries, while Tim Seifert contributed 38. Glenn Phillips added 30, but the hosts could not build a substantial total.

Arshdeep Singh led India’s bowling attack with four wickets for 70 runs. Gurnoor Brar claimed three wickets, while Kamboj finished with two for 22.

India now need 186 runs to win the opening ODI in Auckland and take an early lead in the five-match series.