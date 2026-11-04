WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Kohli, Tom Brady…’ Harry Kane Reveals Sporting Legends Who Congratulated Him On Ballon d’Or Win

Harry Kane Virat Kohli: England captain Harry Kane has revealed that Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was among the sporting icons who congratulated him after his historic Ballon d’Or triumph. Kane spoke about receiving messages from several athletes he admires, with Kohli’s personal note adding a special touch to the footballer’s memorable achievement.

The Bayern Munich striker was asked whether any congratulatory messages had left him starstruck following his success at the prestigious awards ceremony. Kane named several sporting greats, including former England football captain David Beckham and American football legend Tom Brady, before mentioning Kohli.

“People like David Beckham, who is a big idol of mine, have messaged me. Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, you know…a lot of sports people I really admire and look up to,” Kane told reporters.

Q. Of all the congratulatory messages you’ve received, which one left you most starstruck? A. People like David Beckham, who is a big idol of mine. Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, you know..a lot of sports people I really admire — Harry Kane https://t.co/tVKbUdhv5W — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 3, 2026







Harry Kane Names Virat Kohli Among Sporting Icons Who Congratulated Him

Kane’s comments highlighted the respect he has for sporting personalities beyond football. The England international, who has established himself among the leading strikers of his generation, acknowledged that hearing from athletes he admires made the occasion even more memorable.

Kohli’s message was particularly meaningful because it went beyond a brief congratulatory note. The former India captain praised Kane’s resilience, work ethic and conduct throughout his career, while also acknowledging the support of his family.

Kohli shared the message on X on October 27, congratulating Kane following his Ballon d’Or success.

“Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations @HKane”

The post reflected Kohli’s admiration for Kane’s sustained performances at the highest level of football. Kane’s subsequent remarks offered a glimpse into how the message was received by the England captain.

Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations 👏❤️ @HKane — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2026







Kane Recalls Messages From Kohli, Beckham And Tom Brady

The video of Kane discussing the congratulatory messages brings together some of the biggest names from different sporting disciplines. Beckham, Brady and Kohli have each built global reputations in their respective sports, making their recognition of Kane’s achievement noteworthy.

Kane’s response also underlined how sporting success can create connections across disciplines. While football and cricket have different demands, elite athletes often recognise the dedication, consistency and resilience required to remain at the top.

Kohli, widely admired for his intensity and performances under pressure, has himself received recognition from sports personalities around the world. His message to Kane was an expression of respect between two athletes who have spent years competing at the highest level.

How Virat Kohli And Harry Kane Built Mutual Respect

Kohli and Kane have reportedly met in London in the past, reflecting a connection that extends beyond their respective sporting careers. Both have become internationally recognised figures, representing their countries while maintaining demanding professional schedules.

For Kane, receiving a message from Kohli was an opportunity to hear from a fellow sporting star whose achievements he respects. For Kohli, the congratulatory post recognised the effort behind Kane’s success rather than focusing solely on the award itself.

Kane’s comments have now brought additional attention to the exchange, showing how a message from one sporting icon can make a major milestone even more memorable.