WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli Turns Big Brother For KL Rahul, Heartwarming Gesture Wins Fans Over | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli KL Rahul Video: Virat Kohli once again offered a glimpse of the strong camaraderie within the Indian dressing room, with a light-hearted interaction involving KL Rahul becoming a talking point ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand.

The Indian batting stalwart was seen helping Rahul get his jersey in place before the match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. The brief exchange showcased a friendly side of the two experienced cricketers, with Kohli’s gesture giving fans another memorable off-field moment to enjoy.

The interaction comes as India look to strengthen their position in the three-match ODI series. Shubman Gill’s men have already made a strong statement with the ball, restricting New Zealand to just 134 runs in the first innings.

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Virat Kohli Steps In To Help KL Rahul With His Jersey

The video captures Kohli assisting Rahul with his team jersey, adjusting it before the Indian wicketkeeper-batter gets ready for the proceedings.

While the moment had nothing to do with the action between the two teams, it highlighted the friendly atmosphere among India’s senior players. Kohli and Rahul have shared the dressing room for several years, representing India across different formats and major international assignments.

Such small interactions often provide fans with a glimpse of the bond between teammates away from the competitive environment. This particular exchange quickly caught attention ahead of India’s crucial second-innings assignment.

India Bundle Out New Zealand For 134 In Wellington

Meanwhile, India produced an outstanding bowling display to bowl New Zealand out for 134 in the second ODI.

Gurnoor Brar was the standout performer, claiming four wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs. Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each, while Auqib Nabi also finished with two scalps.

Daryl Mitchell offered resistance with a patient 55 off 104 deliveries, while New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner contributed 31 runs. However, the remaining batters struggled against India’s disciplined attack as the hosts were dismissed in 41 overs.

India now need 135 runs to win the match and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Among India’s Key Stars

Kohli and Rahul remain important members of India’s batting unit, bringing considerable international experience to the side.

With a manageable target of 135 runs in front of them, India will hope their experienced batters can help complete the chase comfortably. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are also part of the batting line-up, giving the visitors plenty of options.

The focus will now shift to India’s chase, with supporters eagerly waiting to see how Kohli and Rahul contribute as the visitors look to seal another victory in New Zealand.