WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Angry Reaction To Fan Throwing Plastic Bat Onto Field Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

Virat Kohli Viral Video: Virat Kohli was caught in an unusual moment during India’s rain-affected second ODI against New Zealand after a fan threw a plastic bat onto the field in an attempt to get his autograph. The Indian batting superstar appeared visibly unimpressed, returned the object towards the stands and gestured at the spectators, making his displeasure clear. The incident was captured on camera and has since attracted attention on social media.

The incident occurred when Kohli was stationed near the boundary during India’s second ODI against New Zealand. A spectator attempted to catch the former India captain’s attention by tossing a small plastic bat onto the playing area, seemingly hoping to get it signed.

However, Kohli did not appear pleased with the gesture. The Indian star picked up the plastic bat and sent it back towards the stands before making gestures to communicate his disapproval to the crowd.

ANGRY VIRAT KOHLI ON KIDS! 😡 Virat Kohli warned a few kids who were throwing bats onto the field to get his autograph during the ongoing match. https://t.co/Zp7g3tmevo — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) November 7, 2026







Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan’s Plastic Bat Goes Viral

The unexpected exchange quickly became a talking point among cricket fans, with Kohli’s reaction drawing attention across social media platforms.

While supporters often look for opportunities to interact with their favourite cricketers during matches, throwing objects onto the playing surface can create unnecessary interruptions and safety concerns.

Kohli’s response highlighted his displeasure at the manner in which the fan attempted to seek an autograph. The video has since sparked conversations among fans about maintaining discipline and respecting the playing environment inside cricket stadiums.

India Beat New Zealand In Rain-Hit Wellington ODI

Meanwhile, India registered a thrilling four-run victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at Wellington, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Indian bowling attack delivered an impressive performance after New Zealand were restricted to 134 in 41 overs. Gurnoor Brar led the charge with a sensational four-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 4/30. Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj also made valuable contributions, picking up two wickets apiece.

Chasing 135 under revised conditions, India experienced an unexpected batting collapse. Captain Shubman Gill departed for a duck, while wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

KL Rahul held his nerve amid the pressure, remaining unbeaten on 26 as India reached 113/7 in 26 overs. Rain eventually brought the contest to an end, with India ahead of the required DLS par score to seal a four-run victory.

The result gave India a commanding advantage in the series, while Kohli’s interaction with the spectator provided another viral moment from the Wellington encounter.