WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Epic John Cena Impression Steals Spotlight As He Teases Glenn Phillips | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Virat Kohli John Cena Gesture: Virat Kohli brought his trademark on-field energy to the India vs New Zealand first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, pulling off John Cena’s iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture while Glenn Phillips walked out to bat. The former India captain appeared to have some fun with the New Zealand batter, with the moment quickly becoming one of the talking points of the match. Watch the video here.

Kohli is known for his animated presence on the field, and he once again grabbed attention during the opening match of the three-game ODI series. With New Zealand struggling against India’s bowling attack, the Indian star decided to welcome Phillips with a playful wrestling-inspired gesture.

G.O.A.T doing G.O.A.T-ed signature moves! 🐐 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/4GRzemYxun — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026







Virat Kohli Pulls Off John Cena’s Iconic Gesture

The incident took place towards the end of the 17th over after New Zealand lost wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham. Gurnoor Brar produced a brilliant caught-and-bowled dismissal to send the New Zealand captain back to the pavilion.

As Phillips joined Daryl Mitchell in the middle, Kohli walked past the two batters and exchanged a few words before performing John Cena’s famous hand gesture, popularly known as ‘You Can’t See Me’.

The gesture, made famous by the WWE superstar, involves waving a hand in front of the face to suggest that the opponent cannot see him. Kohli’s playful act added another entertaining moment to an otherwise difficult afternoon for the hosts.

Glenn Phillips Falls As India Dominate New Zealand

Phillips could not produce the kind of innings New Zealand needed. The right-hander managed 30 runs off 51 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six, before Arshdeep Singh dismissed him in the 36th over. Shreyas Iyer completed the catch.

Daryl Mitchell also struggled to accelerate, scoring 28 off 41 balls before being run out. New Zealand eventually folded for 185 in 40.2 overs.

Arshdeep claimed four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked up three and Anshul Kamboj took two.

Meanwhile, India began their chase with Kohli and Shubman Gill at the crease after Rohit Sharma departed for a duck. Kohli remained unbeaten on 29, while Gill was batting on 17 when rain interrupted play at 54/1 after 10.5 overs.