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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Virat Kohli Batting vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli turned back the clock with a breathtaking display of strokeplay at Eden Park, leading India's run chase with a stunning half-century. The batting maestro shattered a major Sachin Tendulkar record while producing one of his most entertaining ODI knocks in recent times.

WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 15:33 IST

Virat Kohli Batting vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli produced a sensational batting display in India’s run chase against New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. The former India captain smashed a blistering 74 off just 51 deliveries, guiding the visitors towards a five-wicket victory in a rain-affected contest. Kohli also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in the history of ODI run chases.



Chasing a revised DLS target of 143 in 32 overs after New Zealand were bowled out for 185, India needed an aggressive start. However, the visitors suffered an early setback when Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Kyle Jamieson in the opening over.



Kohli joined captain Shubman Gill at the crease and gradually took control of the innings. While Gill played the anchor’s role, scoring 37 off 56 deliveries, Kohli attacked the New Zealand bowling attack with remarkable authority.



Virat Kohli’s 80th ODI Fifty Powers India’s Run Chase

Kohli began finding boundaries against Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson, displaying his trademark cover drives, flicks and pull shots. He particularly punished the short deliveries, taking advantage of New Zealand’s back-of-a-length bowling.



The 37-year-old accelerated brilliantly after settling in, taking on Blair Tickner with consecutive boundaries and a magnificent six over mid-wicket. He brought up his half-century in just 35 deliveries, registering his fastest ODI fifty in an away match since 2016.

It was also Kohli’s 80th ODI half-century, adding to his remarkable tally of 55 centuries in the format.



His dominance against short deliveries was particularly impressive. Kohli scored 43 runs off 25 back-of-a-length or shorter deliveries at a staggering strike rate of 172, hitting seven fours and a six.

Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar In ODI Run Chases

During his outstanding innings, Kohli achieved another significant milestone by overtaking Sachin Tendulkar to become the leading run-scorer in ODI run chases.

Kohli moved to 8,741 runs in ODI chases, surpassing Tendulkar’s previous record of 8,720 runs. He has accumulated these runs at an extraordinary average of 66.21 and a strike rate of 95.03.



Kohli also equalled Ricky Ponting’s tally of 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand, becoming the joint-highest run-scorer against the Black Caps in the format.



Jacob Duffy Ends Kohli’s Brilliant Knock

Just when it appeared that Kohli would finish the chase for India, Jacob Duffy dismissed the batting superstar in the 20th over.

Attempting another pull shot, Kohli failed to control the delivery and found Tim Seifert at deep backward square leg. His 51-ball 74 included 13 boundaries and one six.

Despite losing Kohli, India completed the chase comfortably, reaching 143/5 in 22.4 overs. Shubman Gill’s 37 and crucial contributions from the middle order ensured India secured a five-wicket victory and took the lead in the five-match ODI series.

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WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Vintage Masterclass Lights Up Auckland With Blazing 74 Off 51 Balls, 13 Fours And A Six | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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