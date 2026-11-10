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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

Aaryavir Sehwag Century Video: Aaryavir Sehwag announced his arrival on the big stage with a breathtaking 160 against UAE U19 in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. Son of Virender Sehwag, the youngster smashed 17 fours and seven sixes, powering India to 309/7 in a crucial must-win encounter after their defeat against Pakistan.

WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 14:38 IST

Aaryavir Sehwag Century Video: Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, produced a sensational batting performance in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026, smashing a magnificent 160 against the United Arab Emirates U19 on Tuesday, November 10. The youngster registered his maiden century of the tournament in a crucial Group A encounter, giving India a commanding platform in their must-win match.

India entered the contest under pressure after suffering a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their previous group-stage fixture. With their hopes of reaching the semi-finals at stake, the young Indian side needed a strong response, and Aaryavir delivered with a memorable knock at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

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Aaryavir Sehwag Lights Up UAE Bowling With 160

Batting first after UAE elected to bowl, Aaryavir anchored the Indian innings with an outstanding 168-ball 160. His knock featured 17 boundaries and seven sixes, coming at a strike rate of 95.24.

The right-handed batter initially focused on building his innings, rotating the strike and collecting runs through singles and doubles on a challenging surface. He then shifted gears after settling in, displaying an impressive range of attacking strokes.

Aaryavir brought up his half-century with a six and continued to dominate the UAE bowlers. He reached his century in 138 balls, with a single off Bilal Khan in the 34th over, before accelerating further.



His attacking approach became particularly evident during the final stages of his innings, when he struck multiple sixes over the long-on region and produced some eye-catching shots down the ground.

However, his marathon innings eventually ended in the 45th over when Naseem Khan dismissed him for 160, with Uddish Suri completing the catch at mid-wicket.

Aaryavir, Vineeth Put India In Command

Aaryavir also shared a crucial 193-run partnership with VK Vineeth, who contributed an impressive 67 off 69 deliveries. Their stand helped India recover from the early dismissal of captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani.



India eventually finished their 50 overs at 309/7. Naseem Khan was the pick of the UAE bowlers with four wickets.

The spotlight, however, remained firmly on Aaryavir, whose remarkable century provided India with the platform to push for a crucial victory and keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive.

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WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19
Tags: ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2026

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WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

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WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19
WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19
WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19
WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19
WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

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