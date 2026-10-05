WATCH VIDEO: VVS Laxman Finishes The Job! Relive India’s Dramatic One-Wicket Win Over Australia In Mohali

India vs Australia: VVS Laxman produced one of his most memorable Test innings as India survived a dramatic final day against Australia in Mohali. Chasing 216, India slipped to 124/8 before Laxman and Ishant Sharma kept the chase alive. India eventually crossed the line with one wicket remaining.

On October 5, 2010, the Mohali Test produced one of the most dramatic finishes in India’s Test history. Australia had set India a target of 216 after being bowled out for 192 in their second innings, but the hosts were soon in serious trouble.

Laxman, battling a back injury, remained at the crease as wickets fell around him. His unbeaten 73 eventually guided India home, with Pragyan Ojha alongside him when the winning runs arrived.

VVS Laxman Takes India To A Thrilling Win

India lost Gautam Gambhir for a duck early before Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Suresh Raina also departed. Sachin Tendulkar made 38, but India slipped to 124/8 after MS Dhoni was run out and Harbhajan Singh was dismissed without scoring.

With Australia closing in, Laxman refused to surrender.

Laxman And Ishant Sharma Keep India’s Chase Alive

Ishant Sharma provided Laxman with an unlikely but crucial partnership. The pair added 81 runs for the ninth wicket, keeping India’s hopes alive while Laxman controlled the scoring.

Ishant eventually fell for 31, leaving India needing only 11 runs. Laxman remained unbeaten on 73 off 79 balls, including eight boundaries.

Watch The Dramatic Final Moments

#ThisDay in 2010 – On a dramatic final day of Mohali Test between India and Australia, the stylish batsman @VVSLaxman281 managed to see India home with a thrilling one-wicket win. How many of you remember this moment? https://t.co/DyEvvM0bPk — BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018







With Ishant gone, Laxman and Ojha had to complete the remaining runs. Ojha survived an LBW appeal and India also benefited from four overthrows after a missed run-out opportunity.

India eventually completed the chase. A Mitchell Johnson delivery struck Ojha’s pad and went towards fine leg, allowing the required runs to be completed as the Indian camp celebrated a remarkable one-wicket victory.

India Beat Australia By One Wicket

India finished on 216/9 to win by one wicket. Earlier, Australia made 428 in the first innings, with Shane Watson scoring 126 and Ricky Ponting 71. Zaheer Khan took 5/94.

India replied with 405, led by Tendulkar’s 98 and Raina’s 86. Australia then made 192, with Watson scoring 56 and Zaheer taking another three wickets.

Zaheer Khan Named Player Of The Match

Despite Laxman’s match-winning fourth-innings effort, Zaheer Khan was named Player of the Match. He finished with match figures of 8/137, including 5/94 and 3/43.

The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the two-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. India later completed a 2-0 series win in Bengaluru.

Laxman’s unbeaten 73 remains the defining memory of the Mohali thriller, while his 81-run stand with Ishant transformed an almost impossible chase into one of India’s most memorable Test victories.