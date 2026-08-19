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Home > Sports News > WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE

WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE

Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakravarthy are recovering from injuries at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. A video of the three Tamil Nadu cricketers recently went viral after sharing a meal, while updates on their India returns remain closely watched by fans.

Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy and Sai Sudharsan in frame. Image Credit: X
Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy and Sai Sudharsan in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 16:34 IST

Indian men’s cricket team has been hampered by injuries in recent times. There almost seems to be a logjam at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketers Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakravarthy are currently recovering from their respective injuries at CoE. The three players were seen enjoying a meal together. A video of the trio has gone viral, in which it seems that they are eating biryani.

WATCH: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakravarthy Share a Meal




Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakravarthy are currently at BCCI’s CoE recovering from their respective injuries. Additionally, in a video that has gone viral, the three cricketers from Tamil Nadu were seen enjoying a meal of Biryani together. 

In the video, it was seen that Chakravarthy was not eating, with fans pointing out that he is a vegetarian; however, that claim remains unverified. 

Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakravarthy Injury Updates

The troika of Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakravarthy have been out of the Indian team due to injuries. Both Sundar and Sudharsan were supposed to be part of the Indian team that is playing against Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series. However, the two could not recover in time to be picked in the squad.

Meanwhile, Chakravarthy, who was part of the team during the T20 World Cup 2026, injured himself during the five-match T20I series against England. The 34-year-old was subsequently left out of the squad against Zimbabwe, where the Men in Blue whitewashed the hosts. 

Sundar, too was part of the squad that played in England across T20Is and ODIs. However, an injury in the second ODI saw him being ruled out of the series decided at Lord’s. 

On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan represented India in the one-off test against Afghanistan. He was part of the India A team that toured Sri Lanka in preparation of the ongoing tour. However, after picking up a finger injury while being at the CoE, meant that the left-handed batter was ruled out and replaced by Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test

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WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE

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WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE

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WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE
WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE
WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE
WATCH Video: Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan And Varun Chakravarthy’s Biryani Break Goes Viral Amid Injury Rehab at BCCI CoE

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