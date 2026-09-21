WATCH Video: Wasim Akram Tears Into Razaullah After Hero’s Welcome Despite 3-0 Whitewash, Says ‘Hide Your Face, Celebrate at Home’

Pakistan fast-bowling prospect Razaullah made a strong impression on his Test debut against England at Edgbaston, but former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has criticised the grand reception the youngster received after returning home. Despite Pakistan suffering a series whitewash, Razaullah was welcomed by a large crowd, prompting Akram to question the mindset surrounding Pakistan cricket.

Watch Video: Wasim Akram Slams Razaullah’s Grand Welcome

Akram expressed his disappointment over the celebrations after Pakistan’s heavy defeat to England. The former pacer said Razaullah should “hide your face” and celebrate privately, arguing that a major welcome after a heavy defeat reflects what he described as Pakistan cricket’s acceptance of mediocrity.

“Jara muh chhupake jao (hide your face at least). Go and celebrate at your home,” Akram said. He further questioned whether changing coaches or administrators would make a difference without a change in the mindset of the players and cricketing system.

Razaullah Impresses Despite Pakistan’s England Defeat

Razaullah emerged as one of the few positives for Pakistan during their England tour. The 21-year-old bowled at high pace on Test debut at Edgbaston and also produced a remarkable counter-attacking innings when Pakistan were facing the prospect of an innings defeat.

Batting in the second innings, Razaullah smashed 81 runs from 63 balls and formed a crucial 121-run partnership with Mohammad Abbas. His aggressive knock helped Pakistan take the lead, although England eventually secured victory and completed a series whitewash.

Razaullah Dismisses Joe Root With Fourth Test Delivery

Razaullah’s potential was also evident with the ball during his Test debut. The young fast bowler dismissed England batting great Joe Root with only his fourth delivery in Test cricket.

His bowling figures later became expensive, but the early breakthrough highlighted the pace and attacking ability that prompted Pakistan to hand him a Test debut during a period of significant changes to their squad.

Who Is Razaullah?

Born in Mardan, Peshawar, Razaullah had played only eight first-class matches before making his Test debut. He made his first-class debut in November 2025 and had already shown his batting ability, including a century for Peshawar while opening the innings.

Although he has demonstrated all-round potential, Razaullah’s primary identity is that of a fast bowler. His pace and ability to contribute with the bat have made him one of the emerging players to watch in Pakistan cricket.