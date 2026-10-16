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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

West Indies Team Training In CSK Academy: West Indies cricketers have started preparations at Chennai Super Kings Academy ahead of their two-Test tour of Bangladesh. A video shared by Super Kings Academy on X shows the players at a preparatory camp. Meanwhile, West Indies are level 2-2 with India in the ongoing T20I series.

WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 10:46 IST

West Indies Team Training In CSK Academy: West Indies international cricketers have begun preparations for their upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, with a video shared by Super Kings Academy on X showing members of the Caribbean side training at the facility in Chennai.

The post by @SuperKingsAcad carried the caption, “Preparing for the Test ahead.” The academy also welcomed the visiting players for a preparatory camp focused on training, skill refinement and match preparation ahead of the upcoming red-ball assignment.

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The players featured in the announcement include Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, John Campbell, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales, Kevin Wickham and Kavem Hodge.

The camp comes ahead of a crucial assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle, with the West Indies scheduled to play two Tests in Bangladesh later this month. Cricket West Indies announced a 15-member squad for the tour, with Roston Chase leading the side and Jomel Warrican named vice-captain. Kevin Wickham has received his maiden Test call-up, while Shai Hope and Alzarri Joseph will miss the series.

West Indies Currently Playing T20I Series Against India

Before turning their attention fully to the Bangladesh Tests, the West Indies are completing their ongoing white-ball tour of India. The five-match T20I series is level at 2-2 after the visitors secured a 24-run victory in the fourth match in Hyderabad on October 14.

West Indies posted 247/3 in 20 overs, powered by Shai Hope’s 102 off 50 balls, before restricting India to 223/9. The fifth and final T20I, which will decide the series, is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

West Indies Test Squad For Bangladesh Series

Captain: Roston Chase
Vice-Captain: Jomel Warrican

Squad: Roston Chase, Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Kevin Wickham.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Test Series 2026: Schedule

  • First Test: October 28–November 1, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

  • Second Test: November 5–9, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

The two-Test series will conclude the West Indies’ fixtures in the current World Test Championship cycle.

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WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?
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WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

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WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?
WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?
WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?
WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?
WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

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