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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned

WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned

Canada Super60 Bizarre Wide Video: Ali Khan produced one of the strangest deliveries of the tournament when his bouncer to Kieron Pollard flew over the batter and wicketkeeper before crossing the boundary. It looked like a six at first, but the delivery was called a wide, giving the batting side five runs instead.

WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 11:54 IST

Canada Super60 Bizarre Wide Video: Cricket witnessed a bizarre scoring moment during the first semi-final between Toronto Sixers and Mississauga Masters at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, October 4. Ali Khan bowled to Kieron Pollard, but his short delivery climbed over Pollard and continued beyond the wicketkeeper before reaching the boundary.

With the ball never touching Pollard’s bat, the delivery could not be recorded as a conventional six. The umpires instead ruled it a Wide, with the boundary allowance taking the total from the delivery to five runs.

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Ali Khan’s Bouncer Flies Over Pollard And Wicketkeeper

The incident occurred during Toronto Sixers’ innings in the 10-over semi-final. Ali Khan bowled a short delivery towards Pollard, but the ball climbed dramatically after pitching.

It went over the batter and then cleared the wicketkeeper before travelling beyond the boundary. The unusual trajectory left everyone inside BC Place surprised, with the delivery initially appearing to have produced a six.

However, Pollard had made no contact with the ball. That detail changed the scoring completely.

Toronto Sixers went on to post 130/4 in their 10 overs, with Pollard scoring 40 off 16 balls. Andries Gous added an unbeaten 33 from just 11 deliveries as Toronto set up a challenging target.

Why Was The Delivery Given Five Runs?

The explanation comes from the Laws of Cricket.

Under the MCC’s 2026 Laws, a six is awarded when the ball is struck by the bat and subsequently crosses the boundary without first touching the ground inside the field. Since Pollard did not hit Ali Khan’s delivery, it could not be classified as a six.

The delivery was instead called a Wide. The MCC’s 2026 changes specifically state that a delivery passing over head height is now treated as a Wide under Law 22, bringing the provision into line with professional cricket.

Because the Wide then reached the boundary without being struck by the bat, four additional boundary runs were added.

The calculation was therefore:

1 run for Wide + 4 boundary runs = 5 runs

Why Was It Not Seven Runs?

At first glance, viewers might wonder whether the batting side should have received seven runs, six for the ball crossing the boundary plus one for the Wide.

That is not how the Laws work.

A six is specifically connected to a ball being struck by the bat. An unstruck Wide reaching the boundary receives the applicable boundary allowance rather than six runs. Therefore, the one-run Wide penalty and four-run boundary allowance produced five runs in total.

The five runs were consequently recorded as wides rather than six runs credited to Pollard.

Short BC Place Boundary Adds To The Bizarre Moment

The unusual delivery also highlighted the playing conditions at BC Place.

The Canada Super60’s second season was staged at BC Place in Vancouver from September 29 to October 4, with all matches taking place at the venue. The tournament is a 10-over-a-side competition, making boundary dimensions particularly significant when assessing explosive scoring moments.

In this case, Ali Khan’s bouncer did not need any assistance from Pollard to reach the rope. It simply bounced, climbed over the batter and wicketkeeper and travelled beyond the boundary.

Toronto Sixers Beat Mississauga Masters By Nine Runs

The bizarre delivery was part of a match that Toronto Sixers eventually won by nine runs.

Toronto posted 130/4 in 10 overs, with Pollard’s 40 off 16 balls and Gous’ unbeaten 33 off 11 providing the late acceleration. Ali Khan finished with 2/43 from his two overs.

Mississauga Masters responded with 121/7 in 10 overs. Alex Lees smashed 39 off 11 balls and George Munsey made 23 off 11, but Toronto’s bowlers held their nerve to secure a place in the final.

The result may have been decided by the final over, but Ali Khan’s extraordinary bouncer became one of the biggest talking points of the semi-final, a delivery that looked like a six, but officially counted as five runs.

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WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned
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WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned

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WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned

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WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned
WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned
WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned
WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned
WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned

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