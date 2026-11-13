WATCH VIDEO: Will Young Hits 5th ODI Ton After Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Drop Two Catches In A Row | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Will Young Century vs IND: New Zealand batter Will Young made India pay for two costly dropped catches by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, smashing a brilliant century in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Young brought up his fifth ODI hundred, his first against India, reaching the milestone in just 88 deliveries.

Will Young continued his impressive run in the ongoing India vs New Zealand 4th ODI, producing a magnificent batting performance after surviving two consecutive dropped catches in Auqib Nabi’s opening over. Rohit and Kishan failed to hold on to opportunities on the fifth and sixth deliveries of the second over, giving the New Zealand opener two early lifelines.

The right-handed batter made the most of those reprieves, keeping the Indian bowlers at bay and accelerating as his innings progressed. His century put New Zealand in a commanding position after India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

A TON OF CLASS! 💯 Will Young gets to a well-deserved ODI hundred off just 88 balls. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/HKgrgh9xdD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026







Will Young Brings Up Century Against India In 4th ODI

Young reached his hundred in the 32nd over, taking a single off Kuldeep Yadav to complete the milestone. He brought up the landmark in 88 balls, raising his bat as the New Zealand dressing room applauded his achievement.

It was Young’s fifth ODI century and his first against India. The batter had earlier reached his half-century in 50 balls, registering his 13th ODI fifty.

Young initially played cautiously before shifting gears during the middle overs. He took on India’s spin attack with some impressive sweeps and lofted strokes, while also punishing deliveries that offered width outside the off-stump.

His aggressive approach was particularly evident against Kuldeep Yadav and Gurnoor Brar. Young struck a six against Kuldeep and also launched Brar over the square third-man region. He continued finding boundaries through the off-side and leg-side to maintain New Zealand’s scoring rate.

🚨CENTURY FOR WILL YOUNG! A brilliant knock under pressure! 100 off just 88 balls. 👏 #INDvsNZ #WillYoung https://t.co/1WnPdN42ww — Siddhesh💛 (@TheSiddheshView) November 13, 2026







Will Young’s Century Powers New Zealand After Dropped Catches

Young’s innings came after an impressive 85-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, who scored 58 off 48 deliveries. Following Seifert’s dismissal, Young continued to anchor the innings despite losing Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft and Finn Allen.

Finn Allen contributed 41 off 30 balls before falling to Axar Patel, who also dismissed Kelly and Foxcroft to claim three wickets? No, Axar had two wickets at the time of writing, with his figures reading 2/34 in nine overs.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 230/4 in 34 overs, with Young unbeaten on 111 off 98 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes. Michael Bracewell was batting on two off nine deliveries.

For India, Axar Patel had been the standout bowler with figures of 2/34, while Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar had picked up one wicket each.

Young’s century proved a major talking point of the contest, particularly after India missed two straightforward opportunities to dismiss him early in the innings.