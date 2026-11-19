Yashasvi Jaiswal Catch Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a brilliant piece of fielding at forward short-leg to dismiss Daryl Mitchell during Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian youngster showed excellent reflexes to grab a sharp catch off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling, leaving New Zealand in further trouble.

India continued to put pressure on New Zealand during the third session after winning the toss and opting to bowl. Jasprit Bumrah provided another crucial breakthrough in the 21st over when he dismissed Mitchell for just one run. However, the wicket was made possible by Jaiswal’s outstanding effort at forward short-leg.

“𝘈𝘦 𝘑𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘶, 𝘨𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘬𝘩𝘦𝘭 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘺𝘢? 𝘕𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘬𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘩!” – said a legend once 😬 Some advice stays with you forever! 🫡 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026







Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Takes Stunning Catch

The dismissal came on the sixth delivery of the 21st over. Bumrah bowled a good-length delivery that nipped back towards Mitchell, who was batting outside his crease and attempting to play it on the front foot. The New Zealand batter managed an inside edge, which struck his thigh pad before looping towards Jaiswal at forward short-leg.

Positioned quite deep, Jaiswal kept his eyes on the ball and safely completed the catch. His teammates immediately rushed towards him to celebrate the important breakthrough, with captain Shubman Gill also embracing the young fielder.

The wicket was particularly important for India as Mitchell had the ability to build partnerships and counterattack against the visitors. His dismissal left New Zealand struggling at 52/4, with Bumrah claiming his second wicket of the innings at that stage.

Bumrah continued his impressive spell and also dismissed Tom Blundell for five runs, reducing the hosts to 70/5. However, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips subsequently rescued New Zealand with a determined partnership.

Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Rescue New Zealand After Early Collapse

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 193/5 after 64.2 overs in their first innings. Nicholls was batting on 88 off 177 deliveries, while Phillips had scored 69 off 120 balls. The duo had added 123 runs for the sixth wicket, helping the hosts recover after losing five wickets for just 70 runs.

Bumrah was India’s leading wicket-taker at the time of writing, with three wickets for 48 runs in 16 overs. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep had picked up one wicket each.

India will be hoping to break the growing partnership and restrict New Zealand to a manageable first-innings total in the remaining overs on Day 1.