Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch: Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a spectacular fielding effort to dismiss Devon Conway during the third day’s play in the second Test between India and New Zealand on Sunday (Nov 29). The Indian opener pulled off a stunning one-handed diving catch off Washington Sundar’s bowling, ending Conway’s innings after he had scored his second half-century of the series. The video of the dismissal quickly gained attention on social media, providing a moment of brilliance amid India’s inconsistent fielding in the ongoing series.

WATCH VIDEO: Jaiswal Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Conway

The dismissal came on the opening delivery of the 33rd over of New Zealand’s second innings. Facing Washington Sundar, Conway attempted to play a cut shot but failed to keep the ball down. Jaiswal reacted sharply, dived towards the ball and completed an outstanding one-handed catch to send the well-set opener back to the pavilion.

Conway had registered his second half-century of the series before becoming the third New Zealand batter to fall in the second innings. Jaiswal’s effort was particularly impressive considering the difficult chances India had struggled to hold on to during the Test series.

Jaiswal Impresses With Another Brilliant Catch

The Indian batter had already showcased his fielding skills earlier in the match, taking a fine catch to dismiss Kyle Jamieson in New Zealand’s first innings. His latest effort against Conway further underlined his contribution in the field.

However, Jaiswal endured a disappointing outing with the bat in India’s first innings. He was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Matt Henry, who removed the left-hander on the final delivery of the opening over on Saturday (Nov 28).

Jasprit Bumrah Picks Two Wickets In New Zealand’s Second Innings

Before Jaiswal’s spectacular catch, Jasprit Bumrah had given India important breakthroughs in the second innings. The fast bowler dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the second session before taking a return catch to remove Henry Nicholls during the third session.

Nicholls, who had scored a century in the first Test, managed only 22 runs from 42 deliveries this time. Bumrah’s two wickets and Jaiswal’s outstanding catch helped India make a positive start to New Zealand’s second innings as the hosts looked to fight their way back into the contest.