Yashasvi Jaiswal Batting Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a sensational batting performance against New Zealand in the first Test, smashing 85 runs off just 89 deliveries to give India a flying start in their first innings. The left-handed opener entertained the crowd with 16 boundaries and showcased an impressive combination of elegant drives, innovative strokes and attacking intent before being dismissed by Matt Henry.

Jaiswal looked in complete control during his entertaining knock at the crease and shared a 130-run opening partnership with KL Rahul. However, his impressive innings came to an end in the 28th over when Tom Blundell completed a catch behind the stumps off Henry’s bowling, leaving the Indian opener disappointed after missing out on a well-deserved century.

Yashasvi Bhava ✨ A fluent half-century brought up with a gorgeous straight drive. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/Vk05rOU7Ni — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026







Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Brilliant Batting Display Against New Zealand

Jaiswal started cautiously against New Zealand’s pace attack, particularly Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, who troubled him with movement off the surface during the opening overs. The Indian opener survived a few testing moments early in his innings, including an outside edge that dropped short of the slip cordon and a difficult chance that Glenn Phillips failed to hold at gully in the eighth over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is making batting look effortless, one glorious drive at a time! 👌 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/irzkd6AW94 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026







However, Jaiswal gradually found his rhythm and began playing his natural attacking game. He repeatedly punished the New Zealand bowlers with beautiful drives through the covers and straight down the ground. His ability to find gaps and use the pace of the deliveries kept the visitors under pressure.

The 24-year-old brought up his half-century in the 23rd over with a magnificent straight drive against Jacob Duffy. He continued his aggressive approach after reaching the landmark, adding some delightful ramp shots over the slip cordon and elegant cover drives to his collection of boundaries.

Jaiswal’s innings eventually ended on 85 off 89 balls, including 16 fours and no sixes. Henry produced a delivery that moved away slightly off a good length, drawing a faint outside edge from the left-hander. Blundell completed the catch behind the stumps, breaking India’s opening partnership at 130.

India Gain Strong Position After New Zealand’s 368

Earlier, New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings, courtesy of impressive centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175 off 335 deliveries, while Phillips contributed 118 off 216 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah led India’s bowling attack with four wickets, while Akash Deep picked up three and Anshul Kamboj claimed two scalps.

At the time of writing, India have reached 140/1 after 32 overs in their first innings. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 48 off 94 deliveries, while Devdutt Padikkal is batting on four. India trail New Zealand by 228 runs with nine wickets remaining.