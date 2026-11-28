Yashasvi Jaiswal Catch Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed a sensational running catch in the deep to dismiss Kyle Jamieson during the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Indian opener showcased excellent athleticism and composure near the boundary to complete a brilliant catch off Akash Deep’s bowling on Day 2.

The dismissal came in the 107th over of New Zealand’s first innings when Akash Deep bowled a short delivery from round the wicket. Jamieson backed away and attempted a powerful pull shot, but could not keep the ball away from Jaiswal at deep mid-wicket.

WHAT. A. TAKE. JAISU! 🤯 Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off a blinder in the deep, and Akash Deep bags his fourth. 🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/7P5iOqHFu2 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026







How Yashasvi Jaiswal Pulled Off A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Kyle Jamieson

Jaiswal ran forward as the ball dropped in front of him, adjusted his position and completed a stunning catch with soft hands. The Indian youngster was delighted with his effort as his teammates celebrated the important breakthrough.

Jamieson departed after scoring 19 runs off 26 deliveries, including four boundaries. Akash Deep picked up his fourth wicket of the innings with the dismissal, further strengthening his impressive performance with the ball.

The right-arm pacer eventually finished with figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs as New Zealand were bowled out for 356 runs in 116.3 overs. Tom Blundell was the hosts’ highest scorer with 89 runs, while Tom Latham contributed 59.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India Struggle At 104/4

At the time of writing, India were 104/4 after 29 overs in their first innings, trailing New Zealand by 252 runs. KL Rahul was batting on 25 off 75 deliveries, while Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 6 off eight balls.

Earlier, India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Shubman Gill scored 21 and 17 runs, respectively. Rishabh Pant also departed after scoring 23 runs off 39 deliveries, with Jacob Duffy claiming his wicket.

New Zealand had posted 356 runs in their first innings, courtesy of Tom Blundell’s 89-run knock. Akash Deep led India’s bowling attack with five wickets, while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets each.

India will now look to build a substantial partnership between KL Rahul and Washington Sundar to reduce the deficit and avoid conceding a significant first-innings lead.