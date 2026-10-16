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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

Having been appointed as the assistant coach and batting coach of the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has already started his work.

WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals' Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027. (Image Credits: Screengrab)
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals' Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027. (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 14:14 IST

Having been appointed as the assistant coach and batting coach of the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has already started his work. In a video shared by the franchise on October 16, Friday, the 44-year-old was seen supervising Karun Nair’s batting in the nets.

IPL 2027: How did Karun Nair perform for the Delhi Capitals?

Bought by the Capitals ahead of IPL 2025 for a base price of ₹50 lakh, Nair was retained by the franchise before the 2026 edition. However, the right-handed batter hailing from Karnataka featured only in two games in 2026, managing 18 runs with a best of 13. While there were massive doubts over whether or not the Capitals will retain him, Yuvraj’s mentoring of Nair may mean he will stay with the franchise for IPL 2027.

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IPL 2027: Yuvraj Singh outlines his goals and aspirations after joining the Delhi Capitals

Yuvraj, who will assist his former captain and Capitals’ new head coach Sourav Ganguly, opened up on his goals and aspirations with the franchise. The 44-year-old revealed that the Capitals have an exciting group of players but must work on the setting an appropriate team combination and game awareness. He said in an interaction, as quoted by ANI:

At this level, everybody is skilled and brings something different to the table. But I come from a place where self-belief is extremely important. If a franchise has selected you and given you a position in the squad, it means they believe in you. You have to believe that you belong there. That comes through practice, awareness of the game and playing matches. We will work on these things as a team. KL Rahul is a solid player whom I have watched for a long time, and Tristan Stubbs is very exciting. There are also players like Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma, who are very good hitters. We have good batting resources, but we need to work on the right team combination and make the side stronger and more versatile, with deeper batting, quality bowling and good fielding. Every aspect of the game matters.”

Capitals’ best performance in IPL history came in 2020 when they reached the final. With Axar Patel failing to even take the team to the playoffs, there is a chance the franchise could also change their captain for IPL 2027.

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WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027
Tags: Delhi CapitalsiplIPL 2027karun nairyuvraj singh

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WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

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WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

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