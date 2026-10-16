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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six

WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has turned heads after a video of him smashing a massive six in the nets went viral on social media. The clip emerged just two days after Delhi Capitals appointed him as the franchise's assistant and batting coach for IPL 2027. Wearing shorts, Yuvraj was seen stepping down the ground to launch the ball for a big hit, showcasing his batting prowess as he prepares for his new role. He will join a Delhi Capitals setup led by Sourav Ganguly. Here's everything to know about Yuvraj Singh's appointment, coaching experience and IPL career.

WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 01:50 IST

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has turned heads after a video of him smashing a massive six in the nets went viral on social media. The clip emerged just two days after Delhi Capitals appointed him as the franchise’s assistant and batting coach for IPL 2027. Wearing shorts, Yuvraj was seen stepping down the ground to launch the ball for a big hit, showcasing his batting prowess as he prepares for his new role. He will join a Delhi Capitals setup led by Sourav Ganguly. Here’s everything to know about Yuvraj Singh’s appointment, coaching experience and IPL career.

WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Smashes Massive Six In Delhi Capitals Nets

Yuvraj Singh was spotted batting in the nets in a video that has been widely shared on X. The former India international stepped down the ground and struck a powerful six, turning back the clock with a glimpse of the attacking strokeplay that defined his playing career.

The video surfaced shortly after Delhi Capitals announced Yuvraj’s appointment as assistant and batting coach ahead of IPL 2027. The former all-rounder appears ready to return to the cricket setup in a new capacity after years of mentoring young Indian players.

Yuvraj Singh Appointed Delhi Capitals Assistant And Batting Coach For IPL 2027

Yuvraj Singh has been appointed assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals for the 2027 Indian Premier League season. The appointment marks his first formal coaching assignment, although he has mentored several Indian cricketers in recent years, including Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh.

Yuvraj will work alongside Sourav Ganguly, his former India captain, who has been named head of the Delhi Capitals setup. The association brings together two former India stars as the franchise continues its pursuit of a maiden IPL title.

Yuvraj Singh’s Previous Stint With Delhi Capitals

Yuvraj is no stranger to the Delhi franchise, having represented the side during the 2015 IPL season. Delhi secured his services for INR 16 crore at the auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at that time.

His return in a coaching role reunites him with the franchise more than a decade after his playing stint. Yuvraj’s experience in high-pressure matches and his reputation as an aggressive left-handed batter could prove valuable for Delhi Capitals’ batting group.

Yuvraj Singh’s IPL And International Career Records

Yuvraj Singh was a key member of India’s title-winning campaigns at the 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. His performances with both bat and ball made him one of India’s most influential limited-overs all-rounders.

In the IPL, Yuvraj featured in 132 matches, scoring 2,750 runs and taking 36 wickets. His international career spanned 17 years, during which he played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20 Internationals for India.

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WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six
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WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six

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WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six

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WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six
WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Turns Back Clock In Delhi Capitals Nets After IPL 2027 Role, Steps Down the Ground to Hit Massive Six

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