Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 204 vs UAE: A conversation with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh turned out to be a game-changer for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of his sensational double century against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old revealed that he had sought advice from his idol after struggling to score runs in recent matches. Yuvraj’s guidance helped him identify technical shortcomings and regain confidence, paving the way for an extraordinary 204 off just 53 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting in the Group B encounter in Doha on Tuesday, smashing 28 sixes and seven boundaries. His historic knock powered India A to a commanding seven-wicket victory as they chased down UAE’s 250-run target in just 14.2 overs. However, behind the remarkable innings was a conversation that lasted approximately 30 minutes and helped the youngster rediscover his batting rhythm.

Yuvraj Singh’s Advice Proves Crucial Before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Double Century

Speaking about his preparation after the match, Sooryavanshi disclosed that he had been going through a difficult period with the bat. Consecutive low scores in his previous two matches, along with disappointing outings in domestic cricket, had started affecting his confidence.

Looking for a solution, the young opener approached a few people he trusts, including his father, childhood coach Manish Hoja, former India Under-19 teammate Pratham Jachak and Yuvraj Singh.

The interaction with Yuvraj proved particularly valuable. Sooryavanshi revealed that the former India all-rounder spent nearly half an hour discussing batting techniques and helping him understand the mistakes he needed to correct.

Recalling the advice, the teenager highlighted one particular message from Yuvraj: “if I play 20 balls, the score will be different.”

The former India cricketer also encouraged him to work on technical aspects of his batting instead of allowing recent failures to affect his natural game.

Sooryavanshi explained that he carefully listened to the suggestions because Yuvraj has always been someone he looks up to. He also admitted that speaking openly about his problems helped him approach the next match with a clearer mindset.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Watches Batting Videos To Correct Mistakes

Apart from the conversation with Yuvraj, Sooryavanshi also worked on identifying the technical issues that had affected his recent performances.

The youngster revealed that he watched recordings of his previous batting appearances and noticed certain mistakes in his technique. Rather than continuing with the same approach, he attempted to implement the corrections suggested by his mentor.

According to Sooryavanshi, reviewing his batting helped him understand where things were going wrong. He subsequently focused on avoiding those errors when he walked out against the UAE.

The teenager also acknowledged the emotional significance of receiving guidance from his idol, explaining that he carefully considered every suggestion Yuvraj made during their conversation.

Sooryavanshi Explains His Batting Approach During Record-Breaking 204

Despite smashing 204 runs in just 53 deliveries, Sooryavanshi insisted that he did not enter the contest with an intention to attack every delivery from the beginning.

Instead, the left-handed batter wanted to spend some time assessing the conditions before deciding how aggressively he could play.

He explained that the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, allowing him to trust his natural attacking instincts. Once he understood the nature of the surface, he backed his strengths and began taking on the UAE bowling attack.

Sooryavanshi also reiterated that he considers himself capable of adapting to all three formats of cricket. According to the youngster, his approach changes depending on the match situation and the requirements of the team.

He admitted that he had been trying to play in a similar manner across recent matches, including attempting a more cautious approach associated with longer-format cricket. However, after assessing the conditions against the UAE, he realised that an attacking approach would be more effective.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With 204 Against UAE

Sooryavanshi eventually produced one of the most destructive innings witnessed in List A cricket, reaching his double century in just 53 deliveries.

His knock featured 28 sixes and seven fours, setting a new benchmark for the fastest double century in List A cricket. The 15-year-old’s extraordinary performance completely changed the complexion of the contest.

India A comfortably chased down the UAE’s total of 249/8 in only 14.2 overs, registering a dominant seven-wicket victory and securing their place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches, remaining unbeaten on 27 off 19 deliveries.

While the record books will remember Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary 204, the youngster’s revelation about Yuvraj Singh’s timely intervention offered an interesting insight into the preparation and mindset behind his historic performance.