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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket

WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket

A viral Saltburn Cricket Club cheating scandal has rocked England cricket after a fielder was caught snapping his fingers to mimic bat edges. Videos on X show umpires falling for the trick. Fans called it the worst-ever cheating seen in sport and called for ECB action, sanctions, and player bans.

A player from Saltburn Cricket Club has been caught cheating in England Domestic Cricket. Image Credit: X
A player from Saltburn Cricket Club has been caught cheating in England Domestic Cricket. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 13:03 IST

Cheating in Cricket: A cheating scandal has been unearthed in the world of cricket in England. A player from a cricket club in North Yorkshire has been seen snapping and clicking his fingers while standing at first slip to induce the sound of an edge. Clips are going viral on X (formerly Twitter), where the same fielder can be seen multiple times using the tactic to get batters out. While the identity of the player in question has not been revealed, the team is Saltburn Cricket Club.

One of the occasions includes him snapping his fingers when his team needed one wicket to win, and the opposition needed four runs. Fans on social media platforms are calling it the worst case of cheating ever. 

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Saltburn Cricket Club Cheating Scandal: Player Uses Dirty Tactic to Get Batters Out




Videos are going viral where a cricketer can be seen clicking his fingers while standing at first slip to induce the sound of an edge. The umpire has fallen for the trick almost every time, with the wicketkeeper from Saltburn Cricket Club getting a lot of catches. The original tweet by a fan called the scandal the ‘worst ever’ in the history of the sport. 

Cheating in Cricket: Fans React to Saltburn Cricket Club Scandal




Fans reacted to the video posted by an account named Ben Mummery. One of the fans asked the England Cricket Board (ECB) to hand the player in question a ban for a year. The fan also asked the board to sanction the club while questioning the wicketkeeper as well. 




Among the many responses to the original tweet, Middlesbrough’s second XI skipper joined the conversation as well, offering first-hand experience. He recalled the incidents that led to the dismissals of at least two players from his team, including a player who is 15 to 16 years of age. 




A fan shared a screenshot of a scorecard where the wicketkeeper of Saltburn Cricket Club 2nd XI has taken eight catches, resulting in dismissals. 




A fan shared a video from a different game where the opposition needed four runs to win, and Saltburn Cricket Club needed a wicket. To clinch the win for his team, the slip fielder, now standing at silly point, clicked his finger, resulting in a win for his side. 

Also Read: Who is Saransh Jain? India’s New Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka, Cricket Stats, Career And Washington Sundar Replacement

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WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket

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WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket
WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket
WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket
WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket

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