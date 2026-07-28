WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket

Cheating in Cricket: A cheating scandal has been unearthed in the world of cricket in England. A player from a cricket club in North Yorkshire has been seen snapping and clicking his fingers while standing at first slip to induce the sound of an edge. Clips are going viral on X (formerly Twitter), where the same fielder can be seen multiple times using the tactic to get batters out. While the identity of the player in question has not been revealed, the team is Saltburn Cricket Club.

One of the occasions includes him snapping his fingers when his team needed one wicket to win, and the opposition needed four runs. Fans on social media platforms are calling it the worst case of cheating ever.

Saltburn Cricket Club Cheating Scandal: Player Uses Dirty Tactic to Get Batters Out

@Saltburncc First slip clicks his fingers to imitate an edge, bat nowhere near it and given out.

This is about the worst case of cheating I’ve ever seen in cricket.

Apparently, their keeper has a huge amount of catches this season.@talkSPORT @bbctms @SkyCricket @TailendersPod pic.twitter.com/iM7lZfKF5q — Ben Mummery (@ben_mummery) July 27, 2026









Videos are going viral where a cricketer can be seen clicking his fingers while standing at first slip to induce the sound of an edge. The umpire has fallen for the trick almost every time, with the wicketkeeper from Saltburn Cricket Club getting a lot of catches. The original tweet by a fan called the scandal the ‘worst ever’ in the history of the sport.

Cheating in Cricket: Fans React to Saltburn Cricket Club Scandal

There’s heaps of videos on play cricket. This one being the worst I’ve seen. ECB life ban for 1 slip and club needs sanctioned heavily. The keeper will not be innocent either 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/yYH5C3grHA pic.twitter.com/ESfLEaoO6V — Dan (@Dan1290_) July 27, 2026









Fans reacted to the video posted by an account named Ben Mummery. One of the fans asked the England Cricket Board (ECB) to hand the player in question a ban for a year. The fan also asked the board to sanction the club while questioning the wicketkeeper as well.

Boro 2s skippa here, was 2 more incidents during this game, leading to a 15 and 16 year old being cheated out of an innings, along with this one. I was at the non strikers end at the time unknowingly watching them cheat in real time. We lost this game by 29 runs. Shocking. pic.twitter.com/BTTngKbjw3 — rory99 (@rorycotters9) July 27, 2026









Among the many responses to the original tweet, Middlesbrough’s second XI skipper joined the conversation as well, offering first-hand experience. He recalled the incidents that led to the dismissals of at least two players from his team, including a player who is 15 to 16 years of age.

Huge drama in North Yorkshire cricket, with *this* scorecard now looking particularly dodgy! https://t.co/54XPondNAa pic.twitter.com/8LQgL0OPLa — Guy Adams (@guyadams) July 27, 2026









A fan shared a screenshot of a scorecard where the wicketkeeper of Saltburn Cricket Club 2nd XI has taken eight catches, resulting in dismissals.

Even clearer, watch his left hand, this was from last year when they needed 1 wicket and the other team needed 4 runs. pic.twitter.com/ukiiJZtmXl — Zacbfc (@Zacbfc1233) July 27, 2026









A fan shared a video from a different game where the opposition needed four runs to win, and Saltburn Cricket Club needed a wicket. To clinch the win for his team, the slip fielder, now standing at silly point, clicked his finger, resulting in a win for his side.

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