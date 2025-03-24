Watch | Vignesh Puthur Earns ‘Best Bowler’ Award From Nita Ambani, Wins MS Dhoni’s Praise On IPL Debut

Vignesh Puthur shines on IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, taking 3 wickets vs CSK. Praised by MS Dhoni & awarded by Nita Ambani, the Kerala spinner is MI’s newest rising star.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has introduced yet another rising star in Vignesh Puthur, as the 24-year-old Mumbai Indians spinner made a stunning debut against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Although Mumbai Indians (MI) fell short, the uncapped Kerala cricketer—who is yet to represent his senior state team—delivered an eye-catching performance that grabbed the attention of the cricketing world.

Introduced as an impact substitute for Rohit Sharma, Puthur made an immediate mark, finishing with impressive figures of 3/32 in four overs. His spell included the crucial wicket of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, a moment that further solidified his debut as a standout performance.

Despite missing out on the Player of the Match award, Puthur’s bowling display did not go unnoticed, earning recognition from two influential figures—MS Dhoni and Nita Ambani.

MS Dhoni’s Encouragement & Nita Ambani’s Recognition

The young left-arm spinner experienced a surreal moment when cricket legend MS Dhoni personally congratulated him after the match, offering words of encouragement and a pat on the back for his outstanding spell.

Adding to his unforgettable night, Mumbai Indians’ owner Nita Ambani awarded him the Best Bowler’s Award post-match. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Puthur showed his gratitude and respect by touching Nita Ambani’s feet, a gesture deeply rooted in Indian tradition.

Local Kerala talent ➡️ MI debut in a big game ➡️ Wins the Dressing Room Best Bowler 🏅 Ladies & gents, Vignesh Puthur! ✨#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/UsgyL2awwr — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2025

Puthur Expresses Gratitude to Mumbai Indians & Suryakumar Yadav

While accepting his award, the young spinner expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Mumbai Indians’ management and captain Suryakumar Yadav for believing in him.

“I want to thank the MI franchise for giving me the opportunity to play. I never thought in my life I would play with all these players… Surya ‘Bhai’ was very supportive, that’s why I didn’t feel that much pressure,” said Puthur in his post-match remarks.

A Product of Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Network

Vignesh Puthur’s emergence is a testament to Mumbai Indians’ strong scouting network. The franchise first identified his talent during a local T20 league in Kerala in 2024 and later brought him in as a net bowler for MI Cape Town in the SA20 league.

At MI Cape Town, Puthur had the chance to train alongside Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, further honing his skills before making his IPL debut.

After his memorable debut, all eyes will be on Puthur as Mumbai Indians gear up for their next IPL fixture against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29.

With a dream start to his IPL journey, Vignesh Puthur has undoubtedly announced himself as a young talent to watch in Indian cricket.

