Watch: Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj’s Emotional Reunion – A Heartwarming Moment For RCB Fans

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, now representing Gujarat Titans (GT), had a touching reunion with former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli. As GT prepared to take on RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the emotional moment between the two players resonated deeply with fans of the franchise.

A Nostalgic Meeting Ahead of a High-Stakes Clash

RCB has had a stellar start to the season, securing back-to-back wins in their away games against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Now gearing up for their first home game against GT, the Shubman Gill-led squad presents a formidable challenge. GT, on the other hand, has experienced a mixed run so far, registering both a win and a loss. Siraj, in his new role with GT, made an impact in their victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) with figures of 2/34 in four overs.

In a video shared on RCB’s official X handle, Siraj was seen embracing Kohli in a heartfelt hug. The pacer, who credits Kohli for supporting him during tough times, also reunited with other familiar faces, including Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, head coach Andy Flower, and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat. The moment was perfectly encapsulated by RCB’s post: “The nights change fast but the bond remains intact. Once an RCBian, always an RCBian!”

The nights change fast but the bond remains intact. ❤️

Once an RCBian, always an RCBian! 🫶

🎧: One Direction (Night Changes) pic.twitter.com/pe9F8h0x1i

— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2025

Siraj’s Legacy at RCB: A Journey of Growth and Loyalty

Siraj’s association with RCB spanned seven seasons, making him an integral part of the franchise. After starting his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017—where he claimed 10 wickets in six matches—he was picked up by RCB for Rs 2.6 crores. Over 87 matches, Siraj scalped 83 wickets at an average of 31.45, with a career-best performance of 4/21. His contributions place him as RCB’s third-highest wicket-taker, behind Harshal Patel (99) and Yuzvendra Chahal (139).

Although an IPL trophy eluded him during his RCB tenure, Siraj played a key role in taking the team to the playoffs on four occasions. His best season with the franchise came in 2023, where he took 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.74, boasting an economy rate of 7.50. In the last edition, Siraj was instrumental in RCB’s remarkable comeback, helping them secure six consecutive wins after a poor start. However, their journey ended in the eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Siraj’s departure from RCB may mark a new chapter in his IPL career, but moments like these highlight the strong camaraderie and bonds that transcend team boundaries. As the season unfolds, fans will be eager to see how he fares in his new avatar with GT while cherishing the legacy he left behind in Bengaluru.

