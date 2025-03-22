Cricket fans were in for a treat as Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli took the stage for a special performance.

The IPL 2025 season kicked off in grand style with a spectacular opening ceremony at Eden Gardens. Cricket fans were in for a treat as Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli took the stage for a special performance.

The highlight of the night was their electrifying dance on the chartbuster ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan,’ which instantly set social media abuzz. The video of the duo grooving to the beats quickly went viral, drawing immense appreciation from fans worldwide.

King Khan 🤝 King Kohli When two kings meet, the stage is bound to be set on fire 😍#TATAIPL 2025 opening ceremony graced with Bollywood and Cricket Royalty 🔥#KKRvRCB | @iamsrk | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/9rQqWhlrmM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2025

Rinku Singh Joins The Party

Before Kohli and Shah Rukh’s show-stealing performance, Kolkata Knight Riders’ flamboyant batter Rinku Singh also added to the entertainment. He showcased his dance moves on the peppy track “Lutt Putt Gaya,” leaving the crowd in awe. Rinku’s energy and enthusiasm perfectly matched the celebratory atmosphere, making the evening even more special for KKR supporters.

Shah Rukh Khan And Virat Kohli’s Candid Chat

Apart from the dance, fans also witnessed a fun and insightful conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli. During their chat, Shah Rukh playfully asked Kohli whether the next generation, often termed as the bold generation, would bring a more aggressive approach to the game or if his generation, the gold generation, still had the spark to lead teams to victory.

“The bold generation is coming very strongly but the old generation is still here. Ready to make an impact, still ready to play the game and hopefully keep creating more memories for all these lovely fans for years to come,” Kohli responded, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

IPL Celebrates Its 18th Edition With A Cake Cutting

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League marks the 18th edition of this iconic tournament. To commemorate the milestone, the IPL committee, along with Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated the occasion with a special cake-cutting ceremony. This moment symbolized the tournament’s incredible journey over the years, evolving into one of the biggest cricketing spectacles in the world.

Fans Hope For A Dream Season For Virat Kohli And RCB

As IPL enters its 18th season, fans are buzzing with speculation that this might be the year for Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Many believe that since Kohli dons the number 18 jersey, this season could prove to be a turning point for both him and RCB.

