Watch: Virat Kohli Hugs Ajinkya Rahane In Emotional Reunion After Quitting Test Cricket

Just before India’s crucial five-Test series against England, Kohli took the cricketing world by surprise by announcing the end of his 14-year-long red-ball career.

As the 2025 IPL season prepares to resume this Saturday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament had come to a halt earlier due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

A Moment Beyond Cricket: Kohli and Rahane Reunite

In the lead-up to this pivotal match, a touching scene unfolded during a practice session. Virat Kohli, making his first public appearance since announcing his retirement from Test cricket, met with KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane.

The two former teammates embraced warmly, a moment captured on video and shared by KKR’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Their hug sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, many of whom fondly remember their partnership in the Indian Test side.

Rahane, once a mainstay in the Test lineup, has been out of national contention since 2023. Despite being away from the squad, his bond with Kohli was on full display, reminding everyone of their shared journey in whites.

Kohli’s Test Farewell Sends Shockwaves

He exits the format with 123 Tests under his belt, amassing 9,230 runs at a solid average of 46.85. His record includes 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of 254 not out. Kohli retires as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, trailing only legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

From a Stuttering Start to Test Greatness

Kohli’s debut came in June 2011 against the West Indies, a series in which he managed just 76 runs from five innings. However, that shaky start was only the beginning of a remarkable journey.

His breakthrough moment arrived during the 2012 tour of Australia. At the Adelaide Oval, he scored a gritty 116 off 213 balls—his maiden Test century.

In a series where Indian stalwarts such as Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, and Sehwag underperformed, Kohli stood tall. He was India’s top scorer, notching 300 runs across four Tests with a hundred and a fifty to his name.

