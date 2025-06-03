Home
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
  Watch: Virat Kohli In Tears As RCB Wins IPL 2025 Championship After 18 Years Of Waiting

Watch: Virat Kohli In Tears As RCB Wins IPL 2025 Championship After 18 Years Of Waiting

This time, there was no heartbreak. As the final wicket fell and celebrations erupted, Kohli was seen in tears — a raw, emotional moment reflecting years of commitment, frustration, and hope.

Watch: Virat Kohli In Tears As RCB Wins IPL 2025 Championship After 18 Years Of Waiting

Watch: Virat Kohli in Tears as RCB Wins IPL 2025 Championship After 18 Years of Waiting


After 17 seasons of heartbreaks and near-misses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally laid their hands on the coveted IPL trophy — and with that, emotions ran high. As the final ball sealed the six-run win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli, the face of RCB for over a decade, couldn’t hold back his tears.

Emotions Overflow as Kohli Ends Long Wait

The IPL 2025 final had all the ingredients of a thriller. Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB posted a competitive 190/9, with Kohli top-scoring with a composed 43. The knock wasn’t flamboyant, but it held the innings together — just enough to set a fighting target.

In reply, PBKS made a brisk start. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh stitched together 43 runs in just five overs. The chase looked well on track until Krunal Pandya delivered a game-changing spell, conceding only 17 runs in his four overs and removing Prabhsimran and Josh Inglis, who scored 39.

The dismissal of Inglis shifted the momentum, and PBKS never quite recovered.

RCB’s Bowlers Seal the Deal

Romario Shepherd landed a decisive blow by removing PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer for just one. That moment tilted the match heavily in RCB’s favor.

Although Shashank Singh kept Punjab in the hunt with an unbeaten 61, the RCB bowlers ensured they never lost control. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience shone through, helping his side close out a tense finish.

RCB’s disciplined bowling and clutch performances under pressure turned what seemed like a par total into a winning one.

A Title Years in the Making

RCB fans have waited nearly two decades for this moment. The team had reached three finals before — in 2009, 2011, and 2016 — but always fell short.

This time, there was no heartbreak. As the final wicket fell and celebrations erupted, Kohli was seen in tears — a raw, emotional moment reflecting years of commitment, frustration, and hope.

In his own words, Kohli said, “I will sleep like a baby tonight.”

RCB’s Batting: Grit Over Glamour

Despite playing on a favorable surface, RCB’s innings didn’t explode as many had expected. Batsmen kept getting starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Kohli’s 43 was the highest, but it was a measured knock — one that prioritized stability over aggression.

The lack of fireworks was evident, but RCB managed to scrape together 190, which ultimately proved just enough thanks to a spirited bowling effort.

The long wait is over. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are finally IPL champions.

ALSO READ: IPL Final: RCB Claimed The IPL Title After 18 Years

 

Watch: Preity Zinta Looks Disheartened As Royal Challenger Bangalore Picks Their Maiden Title After 18...
newsx

Watch: Virat Kohli In Tears As RCB Wins IPL 2025 Championship After 18 Years Of...
newsx

Who Owns IPL 2025 Winners Royal Challengers Bangalore? All You Need to Know
Royal Challengers Bengalu

Royal Challengers Bangalore Win IPL 2025: Who Are The Players?
In Karachi, a well-known

Who Is The Karachi Media Tycoon Arrested After Hindu Man Assaulted Over Minor Road Incident?
newsx

IPL Final: RCB Claimed The IPL Title After 18 Years
