Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say ‘Not Good for Team India’

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say ‘Not Good for Team India’

Virat Kohli once again showcased his class with the bat, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a convincing seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 20.

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say ‘Not Good for Team India’

Watch: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say 'Not Good for Team India'


Virat Kohli once again showcased his class with the bat, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a convincing seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 20.

Kohli played a match-winning knock of 73 not out from 54 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Kohli Shines in Another Away Win for RCB

Chasing a target of 158 runs, RCB sealed the game in 18.5 overs, with Jitesh Sharma finishing it off in style by smashing a six off Nehal Wadhera.

Kohli, who struck seven fours and one six, shared a crucial 103-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Padikkal was impressive too, hitting 61 off just 35 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes.

This marked RCB’s fifth victory of the IPL season—all of which have come in away games.

Player of the Match and Record-Breaking Fifty

Kohli’s fine form earned him the Player of the Match award. The half-century in this game was his 59th in the IPL and his 67th 50+ score overall in the tournament.

He now holds the record for the most 50+ scores in IPL history, surpassing David Warner, who sits second with 66.

Tense Moment With Iyer Draws Mixed Reactions

However, it wasn’t just Kohli’s performance with the bat that caught attention.

After the match ended, a video surfaced online showing Kohli in a visibly aggressive exchange with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The intense interaction raised eyebrows, with many fans questioning the timing and tone of Kohli’s behavior.

Some supporters reacted strongly on social media, saying, “Not good for Team India.”

PBKS Struggled Despite Solid Start

In the first innings, PBKS were restricted to 157 for 6.

Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the home side, while Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 31 from 33 balls.

RCB’s bowlers did well to contain the PBKS batters. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma both picked up two wickets each in their four-over spells.

With this win, RCB continued their solid run on the road and climbed further up the points table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify With Latest Comeback?

 

Filed under

ipl Shreyas Iyer Virat Kohli

The Israeli military has

Israeli Military Probe Into Killing Of Gaza Aid Workers Finds ‘Professional Failures’
newsx

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK
newsx

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say ‘Not...
Trump's easter message

Trump Sends Easter Wishes To ‘All Of The People Who Cheated In 2020 Presidential Election’
The U.S. Supreme Court ha

Explained: US Supreme Court Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act — What Happens Next?
newsx

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify With Latest Comeback?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Military Probe Into Killing Of Gaza Aid Workers Finds ‘Professional Failures’

Israeli Military Probe Into Killing Of Gaza Aid Workers Finds ‘Professional Failures’

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK

Trump Sends Easter Wishes To ‘All Of The People Who Cheated In 2020 Presidential Election’

Trump Sends Easter Wishes To ‘All Of The People Who Cheated In 2020 Presidential Election’

Explained: US Supreme Court Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act — What Happens Next?

Explained: US Supreme Court Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act — What Happens Next?

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify With Latest Comeback?

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify With Latest Comeback?

Entertainment

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave