Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
Watch: Virat Kohli's Bat Goes Missing! RCB Star's 'Sabko Pata Tha Na?' Reaction Is Absolutely Priceless

In his trademark style, Kohli mixed patience with aggression. While Phil Salt played the aggressor early on, Kohli rotated strike smoothly and built momentum.






The Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room was buzzing with laughter after a hilarious prank was played on Virat Kohli following their win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur during the IPL 2025.

A Missing Bat and a Perfect Set-Up

The mischief was led by Tim David, who sneakily took one of Kohli’s bats from his kitbag in full view of his teammates. As the prank unfolded, David could be heard saying, “I want to see how long it will take Virat to realise we have taken one of his bats.”

It didn’t take long.

Kohli appeared confused while going through his gear and said, “I counted my bats yesterday; it was seven. It’s six now.”

His search ended when he found the bat tucked away in a different bag. David cheekily responded, “I didn’t take it, I just borrowed it.”

Amid the laughter erupting in the room, Kohli turned to his teammates and asked, “Sabko pata tha na?”

Kohli’s Record-Breaking Fifty in Style

While the dressing room was all fun and games, Kohli was all business on the field earlier that day.

During RCB’s successful chase of 174, the batting maestro made history by becoming only the second player to notch up 100 T20 half-centuries. He reached the milestone in the 15th over with a beautifully lofted shot over long-on.

In his trademark style, Kohli mixed patience with aggression. While Phil Salt played the aggressor early on, Kohli rotated strike smoothly and built momentum.

He joined Australian legend David Warner in the elite list, who currently holds 108 T20 fifties to his name.

A Knock with Class, Fortune, and Finish

Kohli also had a stroke of luck on his side. In the fourth over, a mistimed shot off Sandeep Sharma saw the ball sail high, but Riyan Parag couldn’t hold on to the catch.

Capitalising on that drop, Kohli punished Rajasthan with calculated strokes and timely boundaries.

After Salt’s explosive 65 from 33 balls, Kohli partnered with Devdutt Padikkal to build an unbeaten 83-run stand and seal the victory.

He walked back unbeaten on 62 from 45 balls, decorated with four boundaries and two sixes – his third fifty in this IPL season.

Thanks to their dominant win, RCB jumped to third place on the points table with eight points, trailing just behind Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ: Watch:Tension On The Pitch: Bumrah Rejects Apology From Karun Nair, Rohit Sharma Reacts With Epic Tease

 

 

