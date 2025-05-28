Watch: Virat Kohli’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction As Digvesh Rathi Tries Mankad On Jitesh Sharma

The moment caused a stir in the stadium. Cameras quickly cut to Virat Kohli, who was in the dressing room and appeared visibly furious.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a dramatic chase against Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down a daunting target of 228 runs in their final league match of the IPL 2025 season on Tuesday. The thrilling win propelled RCB to second place on the points table and secured them a spot in Qualifier 1, where they’ll face Punjab Kings.

A Shocking Attempt Sparks Tension

Amid the high-octane run chase, a controversial moment grabbed everyone’s attention. In the final delivery of the 17th over, LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi attempted a Mankad on Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker’s end. Although Rathi dislodged the bails, LSG captain Rishabh Pant chose to withdraw the appeal.

The moment caused a stir in the stadium. Cameras quickly cut to Virat Kohli, who was in the dressing room and appeared visibly furious. He expressed his frustration by hurling a bottle, clearly unhappy with the unexpected move.

This time in IPL there is a guy who is famous all the time…he doesn’t care about his team whether they win or lose..👇 Advertisement · Scroll to continue He is Mr Lathi “Digvesh Rathi” “Jitesh Sharma” PBKS vs RCB “Not Out” “Qualifier 1” #RCBvsLSG Kohli #RishabhPant#RoyalChallengersBengaluru@StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/9ixj9SzGmr — Anamika Hazarika (SUMU) (@Anamika1344202) May 27, 2025

Despite the drama, the attempt wouldn’t have counted. According to MCC laws, a bowler cannot attempt a run-out at the non-striker’s end once the delivery stride is completed or the bowler steps past the popping crease. Since Rathi had already crossed that point, Jitesh would have been ruled not out even if the appeal had been upheld.

Jitesh’s Heroics Lead the Way

Jitesh Sharma remained unfazed by the incident and played a captain’s knock for the ages. He smashed an unbeaten 85 off just 33 deliveries, anchoring RCB’s chase and guiding them to victory with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Speaking after the match, Jitesh said, “I can’t express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation.”

He also shared how much he’s enjoying his time with RCB. “This is a very big franchise and I am enjoying the pressure and when I see these players (like Virat, Krunal and Bhuvi) I feel excited that I am getting to play with these players. We will enjoy this moment and whatever momentum we got in this game, we will take it forward (into the next game).”

Eyes on the Prize

This victory helped RCB steer clear of the Eliminator and gave them direct entry into Qualifier 1. They will now face Punjab Kings in a high-stakes battle on May 29 in Mullanpur.

With Jitesh in sublime form and the team riding high on momentum, RCB will be looking to keep their winning run alive and book a place in the IPL 2025 final.

