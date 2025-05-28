Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Virat Kohli’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction As Digvesh Rathi Tries Mankad On Jitesh Sharma

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction As Digvesh Rathi Tries Mankad On Jitesh Sharma

The moment caused a stir in the stadium. Cameras quickly cut to Virat Kohli, who was in the dressing room and appeared visibly furious.

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction As Digvesh Rathi Tries Mankad On Jitesh Sharma

Watch: Virat Kohli's Jaw-Dropping Reaction as Digvesh Rathi Tries Mankad on Jitesh Sharma


Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a dramatic chase against Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down a daunting target of 228 runs in their final league match of the IPL 2025 season on Tuesday. The thrilling win propelled RCB to second place on the points table and secured them a spot in Qualifier 1, where they’ll face Punjab Kings.

A Shocking Attempt Sparks Tension

Amid the high-octane run chase, a controversial moment grabbed everyone’s attention. In the final delivery of the 17th over, LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi attempted a Mankad on Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker’s end. Although Rathi dislodged the bails, LSG captain Rishabh Pant chose to withdraw the appeal.

The moment caused a stir in the stadium. Cameras quickly cut to Virat Kohli, who was in the dressing room and appeared visibly furious. He expressed his frustration by hurling a bottle, clearly unhappy with the unexpected move.

Despite the drama, the attempt wouldn’t have counted. According to MCC laws, a bowler cannot attempt a run-out at the non-striker’s end once the delivery stride is completed or the bowler steps past the popping crease. Since Rathi had already crossed that point, Jitesh would have been ruled not out even if the appeal had been upheld.

Jitesh’s Heroics Lead the Way

Jitesh Sharma remained unfazed by the incident and played a captain’s knock for the ages. He smashed an unbeaten 85 off just 33 deliveries, anchoring RCB’s chase and guiding them to victory with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Speaking after the match, Jitesh said, “I can’t express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation.”

He also shared how much he’s enjoying his time with RCB. “This is a very big franchise and I am enjoying the pressure and when I see these players (like Virat, Krunal and Bhuvi) I feel excited that I am getting to play with these players. We will enjoy this moment and whatever momentum we got in this game, we will take it forward (into the next game).”

Eyes on the Prize

This victory helped RCB steer clear of the Eliminator and gave them direct entry into Qualifier 1. They will now face Punjab Kings in a high-stakes battle on May 29 in Mullanpur.

With Jitesh in sublime form and the team riding high on momentum, RCB will be looking to keep their winning run alive and book a place in the IPL 2025 final.

ALSO READ: IPL Playoffs 2025 Full Schedule Out: RCB vs Punjab In Qualifier 1, Gujarat vs Mumbai In Eliminator – Dates, Venues For All Matches Inside

 

Filed under

Digvesh Rathi Jitesh Sharma RCB Virat Kohli

newsx

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...
newsx

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You
newsx

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It
newsx

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...
Power Prices Hit Zero In

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand
As temperatures soar, sta

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To Check Your Score Online

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Entertainment

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You