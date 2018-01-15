Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 150 run milestone against South Africa in the second Test match at the SuperSport Park with a heartwarming gesture for wife Anushka Sharma which proves he shares a special bond with the love of his life. Video inside.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli produced one of his finest overseas display against a sturdy South African bowling line up in the second Test of the three-match Test series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. He slammed a magnificent 153(217) to help India reach a decent total of 307 in 92.1 overs before getting stumbled while chasing the total of 335. It was Kohli’s 21st ton in Test cricket as he became the only second Indian captain after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the milestone in South Africa.

Virat celebrated reaching the triple figure mark with teammate Hardik Pandya but it was his celebrations after plundering 150 runs that left everyone in awe of his lovely gesture for wife Anushka Sharma. All his boundaries were a delight to watch in the difficult conditions as he played an exemplary innings showcasing others how to bat on the turf. After scaling the 150 mark, he raised his bat in the air and took off his helmet before pulling out a chain from inside his shirt and kissing the ring attached on its end. The ring was his wedding ring which the Delhi batsman keeps on his neck while playing on the field.

Virat by doing that not only showed the critics how much respect and love he has for Anushka but also paid a glowing tribute to her. Anushka drew a lot of unfair criticism when she travelled with Virat to South Africa for a brief period, she was there in Cape Town at the Newlands Stadium where Virat failed to impress with the bat and was dismissed for low key scores of 5 and 28 in the two innings respectively as India were floored by 72 runs.

This was not the first time Virat showed a beautiful gesture for Anushka, he has done it before in a match against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad where he passed on a flying kiss to Anushka after smashing a century. The Bollywood diva was present in the stands to witness her future husband take on the Lankan bowlers. The couple tied the knot in a private affair in Tuscany, Italy on December 13.

Anushka returned back to India from South Africa after the first Test due to his work commitments while Virat continues to lead the ship for India in the crucial series. On the work front, the actress will be next seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Zero. She also has some interesting projects lined up for the year; she will be playing the lead in her home production Pari and will start shooting for Sui Dhaga with Varun Dhawan.