Virat Kohli steered India towards a 2-1 historic win in Australia on Monday after a wait of 71 years. Though the fans missed Kohli's celebrations on the field, they caught glimpse of Mr and Mrs Kohli's victory walk at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Cheteshwar Pujara was named the man of the series having accumulated 521 runs in the series with 3 tons

Virat Kohli steered India towards a 2-1 historic win in Australia on Monday after a wait of 71 years. As the Day 5 of the Sydney Tets got washed out, the match was declared a draw and Kohli became the first captain to secure a series down under. Though the fans missed Kohli’s celebrations on the field, they caught glimpse of Mr and Mrs Kohli’s victory walk at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Quite obviously, Kohli was on cloud 9 with his team’s win as he described it as the “biggest achievement” in his career so far. He even rated the win above India’s World Cup victory in 2011.

“By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile. When we won the World Cup, I was a young player. I saw the others getting emotional. This series will give us a different identity as a team. What we’ve been able to achieve is something to be really proud of,” Kohli was quoted at the post-match presentation.

Cheteshwar Pujara was named the man of the series having accumulated 521 runs in the series with 3 tons, in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Having scored 193 in Sydney he was also named the man of the match in the end.

In the bowling department, Bumrah emerged as the black horse when many expected Mitchel Starc or Nathan Lyon to be top wicket-taker.

Not only it was the first defeat for the Aussies at the hands of team India, but Kuldeep Yadav’s 5-wicket haul also forced the Kangaroos to follow on the hosts after 30 years.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More