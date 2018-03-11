It became chaotic at London Stadium when West Ham United fans began invading the football pitch one after another during their club's 3-0 humbling at the hands of Burnley. West Ham players got into an altercation with one of the fans but the situation was timely controlled by the officials.

Football is a beautiful game but sometimes it takes an ugly turn when things don’t go as expected. It seemed like a routine Premier league fixture when West Ham United hosted Burnley at London Stadium on Saturday and everything appeared normal till the first half as the two teams went to dressing room goalless. It was in the second half that all hell broke loose. The fans, players, match officials and police; everybody was at the pitch trying to control the situation.

The Hammers were struggling in the match and the moment they suffered the first goal, two fans ran to the pitch and got into an altercation with on-field players. The stewards and police escorted the enraged fans off the field. Just after Chris Wood doubled Burnley’s lead, another fan invaded the field with a corner flag in his hand. He planted the flag in the middle of the pitch in protest but the match officials contained him as well.

The angry home fans were further aggravated with the third goal of Burnley and one of the spectators jumped out of his seat and rushed towards West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart before being chased away by the police.

Understanding the sensitive situation at the stadium, the Burnley players let young West Ham fans sit with them in the dugout. In a post match conference, Chris Wood said, “What was going through my mind? Hopefully they wouldn’t stop the game. It’s a tough situation, I can sympathise with the fans. They just want to see their team win. It’s tough for them at the moment but they need to stick with the players. You don’t want that to happen on the pitch, it creates problems and safety issues. We were fine, they were just voicing their frustration.”

