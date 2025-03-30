Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch | Wiaan Mulder Takes A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Faf Du Plessis In IPL 2025

Watch | Wiaan Mulder Takes A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Faf Du Plessis In IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis smashed a fiery 50 off 27 balls for Delhi Capitals against SRH before falling to debutant Zeeshan Ansari. DC remains on track for victory.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been a week of spectacular comebacks, and this time, it was Faf du Plessis who stole the spotlight. The 40-year-old cricketer delivered a powerful knock for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 11th match of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30.

Aggressive Start for Faf du Plessis

Opening alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain wasted no time in attacking the SRH bowlers. He played aggressive shots from the beginning and soon reached his first fifty of the season, scoring 50 off just 27 balls. However, his innings was cut short soon after reaching the milestone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Zeeshan Ansari Gets the Big Breakthrough for SRH

In the 10th over, debutant Zeeshan Ansari provided a crucial breakthrough for SRH. The young spinner bowled at 92.9 kmph, delivering a full-length ball on the stumps. Du Plessis attempted a big shot but mistimed it, sending the ball high towards deep mid-on. Wiaan Mulder sprinted in and took a stunning tumbling catch, dismissing the veteran batter.

Delhi Capitals in a Strong Position

Despite losing du Plessis, Delhi Capitals had already gained momentum in their chase. Earlier, SRH had posted a target of 164 runs, and DC appeared well on track to secure their second consecutive victory in IPL 2025.

With this performance, Faf du Plessis proved he still has the firepower to dominate in the league, making his presence felt in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: Why CSK Drop Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda For Rajasthan Royals Clash; Included Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar

Filed under

DC vs SRH highlights Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Faf du Plessis fifty Faf du Plessis IPL 2025

President Donald Trump is

‘There Will Be Bombing’: Trump Warns Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Stalemate
newsx

Watch | Wiaan Mulder Takes A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Faf Du Plessis In IPL...
Elon Musk

Wisconsin Attorney General Seeks to Block Musk’s $1 Million Voter Giveaway Ahead of Crucial Election
newsx

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals
newsx

Myanmar Red Cross Mobilizes Aid Amid Worst Earthquake In 100 Years
Singapore’s Minister fo

Singapore Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘There Will Be Bombing’: Trump Warns Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Stalemate

‘There Will Be Bombing’: Trump Warns Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Stalemate

Wisconsin Attorney General Seeks to Block Musk’s $1 Million Voter Giveaway Ahead of Crucial Election

Wisconsin Attorney General Seeks to Block Musk’s $1 Million Voter Giveaway Ahead of Crucial Election

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Myanmar Red Cross Mobilizes Aid Amid Worst Earthquake In 100 Years

Myanmar Red Cross Mobilizes Aid Amid Worst Earthquake In 100 Years

Singapore Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake

Singapore Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake

Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice