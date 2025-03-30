Watch | Wiaan Mulder Takes A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Faf Du Plessis In IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis smashed a fiery 50 off 27 balls for Delhi Capitals against SRH before falling to debutant Zeeshan Ansari. DC remains on track for victory.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been a week of spectacular comebacks, and this time, it was Faf du Plessis who stole the spotlight. The 40-year-old cricketer delivered a powerful knock for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 11th match of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30.

Aggressive Start for Faf du Plessis

Opening alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain wasted no time in attacking the SRH bowlers. He played aggressive shots from the beginning and soon reached his first fifty of the season, scoring 50 off just 27 balls. However, his innings was cut short soon after reaching the milestone.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Zeeshan Ansari Gets the Big Breakthrough for SRH

In the 10th over, debutant Zeeshan Ansari provided a crucial breakthrough for SRH. The young spinner bowled at 92.9 kmph, delivering a full-length ball on the stumps. Du Plessis attempted a big shot but mistimed it, sending the ball high towards deep mid-on. Wiaan Mulder sprinted in and took a stunning tumbling catch, dismissing the veteran batter.

Delhi Capitals in a Strong Position

Despite losing du Plessis, Delhi Capitals had already gained momentum in their chase. Earlier, SRH had posted a target of 164 runs, and DC appeared well on track to secure their second consecutive victory in IPL 2025.

With this performance, Faf du Plessis proved he still has the firepower to dominate in the league, making his presence felt in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: Why CSK Drop Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda For Rajasthan Royals Clash; Included Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar