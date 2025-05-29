Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
  Watch: Wife Goals! Gita Basra Recreates Husband Harbhajan Singh's Iconic Bowling Action

The light-hearted moment comes as part of the couple’s promotional efforts for their newly launched YouTube chat show, Who is The Boss?, which they describe as fun, fiery, and relatable.

In the midst of the high-energy Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a break to enjoy some casual cricket, not with teammates but with his wife, actress Geeta Basra. The couple was seen engaging in a playful match in their backyard, giving fans a delightful glimpse into their off-screen chemistry.

Backyard Banter: A Match Made in Cricket and Cinema

A now-viral video clip captured Geeta stepping into Harbhajan’s shoes as she mimicked his famous bowling run-up with impressive flair. The sight drew laughter and applause from those around, especially as Harbhajan switched roles to wield the bat. He responded in style, smashing a boundary followed by a six that landed right among the paparazzi.

A Show That Puts Women in the Spotlight

Announcing their show on social media, Harbhajan and Geeta said, “We have played many roles in life – on the field, in films, and most importantly, as husband and wife! Now, it’s time to bring all that love, laughter, and little chaos to your screens.”

The show is designed to spotlight the women behind cricketing stars, a subject close to Geeta’s heart. “This idea was conceptualised years ago. People are always curious about what goes on behind closed doors, especially in the homes of these cricketers. Being a cricketer’s wife myself, my main goal was to highlight the women behind these successful men,” she shared at the launch.

Harbhajan also expressed his excitement about the concept, stating, “I liked the concept very much. It’s about bringing the wives to the forefront and couples sharing amazing facts and funny stories about themselves.”

All About Joy, No Room for Drama

With a strong emphasis on positive storytelling, the couple is steering clear of sensationalism. “We are strictly against controversies. We don’t want to force anyone to come to our show and speak about something that’s not good. It’s all going to be happy and full of smiles,” Harbhajan clarified.

While Harbhajan remains occupied with his IPL commentary duties, Geeta is balancing her on-screen appearances, gearing up for her upcoming films Mehr and Awasthi vs Awasthi.

Their backyard cricket session might have been brief, but it perfectly reflects the fun-filled energy they promise to bring to their show, where love, humor, and mutual respect take center stage.

ALSO READ: AB de Villiers Blasts Commentators For RCB Criticism During RCB vs LSG Match: ‘They’re Useless…’

 

Gita Basra Harbhajan Singh ipl

